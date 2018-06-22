Mike Sorrentino’s Epic ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Wedding Proposal Included Rose Petals And A Huge Ring

The reality star is marrying his college sweetheart.

Mike Sorrentino and the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation pulled off an epic proposal in the latest episode of the popular MTV series and fans were left a blubbering mess watching The Situation propose to Lauren Pesce.

Weeks after purchasing a stunning engagement ring for Pesce with the help of Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sorrentino planned out an emotionally charged and romantic proposal at the Miami vacation home he shares with Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino.

The day went off without a hitch as Polizzi, Cortese, and Farley took Pesce out of the house for a “girls day” so that the guys could run all the necessary errands, picking up flowers, desserts and even matching outfits.

That night, Sorrentino took Pesce out for a romantic dinner while the roommates set up the house, kicking “Operation Team Proposal” into overdrive. In just two hours, they transformed the home, decorating it with a runway carpet, rose petals, flowers, candles, twinkly lights, heart-shaped balloons, a DJ booth, and more.

“I think Lauren definitely notices something is up with me,” the reality star said of the exciting evening. “She’s known me for over 15 years, and I really don’t get nervous. But it’s very nerve-wracking to trust all these guidos with such an important moment in my life!”

Upon returning to the gorgeous home, the couple was led through the house by Guadagnino, who acted like a maître d’. Sorrentino and Pesce ended up in the backyard of the house, where his roommates were waiting.

The reality star then made a slideshow declaring his love for his college sweetheart. He told her, “I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn’t even love myself.”

“You’re my best friend, my college sweetheart, my better half,” said The Situation. “You make me a better person. Please make me the happiest man on earth. Will you please marry me?”

Upon Pesce’s acceptance the house erupted in a chorus of screams and then, in true Jersey Shore style, everyone began jumping in the pool fully clothed.

“We’ve been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it’s really special,” said Mike. “Because it wasn’t guaranteed. It’s been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she’s been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times.”

Sorrentino is facing sentencing on September 7 after pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January. He could face up to five years in prison.

The finale of Season 1 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs June 28.