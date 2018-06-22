Brandi Glanville Lashes Out At Ex-Boyfriend On Twitter, Claims He’s Trying To Steal Her Friends

Brandi Glanville isn't happy with Donald 'DJ' Friese.

Brandi Glanville and Donald “DJ” Friese parted ways several months ago but unfortunately, their drama didn’t end at that point.

After suggesting that her former boyfriend had been communicating with other women on social media behind her back when they were dating, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared a shocking post with her fans and followers in which she slammed Friese for attempting to steal her friends.

“Stop hitting up my New York friends they are not for sale like some others and they don’t want anything to do with EVER!!!!! MOVE THE F**K ON and get your own f**king life,” she wrote on June 20.

Glanville and Friese embarked on a months-long relationship in February of last year and in January of this year, the former reality star took to Twitter and confirmed they had parted ways. At the time, Glanville said that Friese was up for the taking and encouraged his “IG h**s” to be nice to him.

Weeks after Glanville’s breakup, the mother of two shared a number of posts on Twitter in which she slammed her friend Adrienne for remaining in contact with Friese after their breakup. She then suggested she and Adrienne were no longer friends due to the betrayal.

Just months before her breakup from Donald “DJ” Friese, Brandi Glanville spoke to Life & Style magazine about her future with Friese, explaining that they were both on the same page about not getting married. As fans will likely recall, Glanville went through a very messy split from Eddie Cibrian in 2009 after learning that the actor had cheated on her with LeAnn Rimes on the set of their Lifetime movie, Northern Lights.

According to Glanville, she would have been just fine “if it works out to share our lives, for the rest of our lives, and be soul mates.”

“I think we both had not such an amazing time with marriage and divorce and we’re not in any hurry to do that again,” she explained.

Glanville went on to say that when she and her family got together with Friese and his family, they always had tons of fun. As she explained, Friese turned into a child during their joint gatherings and often, she felt as if she had five children instead of just two.

Brandi Glanville last appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s sixth season. Since then, she’s appeared on Famously Single and My Kitchen Rules.