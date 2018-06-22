Comedian Tom Arnold Says He’s ‘Teaming Up’ With Michael Cohen To ‘Take Trump Down’

'This dude has all the tapes -- this dude has everything,' Arnold said about Michael Cohen, with whom he had met with in New York on a quest to uncover compromising tapes that allegedly capture Donald Trump's racist comments.

Comedian Tom Arnold, who is currently working on a show with Vice that features him hunting for unflattering videos of Donald Trump, told NBC News that he and the President’s personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, are working together to “take Trump down.”

“We’ve been on the other side of the table and now we’re on the same side,” Arnold said. Yesterday, the comedian posted a tweet featuring a picture of him and Michael Cohen, with the caption “I love New York.”

This was retweeted by Michael Cohen himself, sparking controversy and rumors.

“This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything,” Arnold said about Cohen. “I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together, and he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, f*** Trump,'” the comedian added.

During the 2016 presidential election, Tom Arnold, a former Apprentice contestant, claimed to possess racist recordings involving then-candidate Donald Trump. Fact-checking website Snopes noted that Arnold, although he had appeared serious in his claims, has not produced any evidence to substantiate his claims yet.

His hunt for the alleged tapes will be documented by Vice, which has launched a show dedicated to uncovering the recordings. According to Vice, Arnold has teamed up with numerous celebrities and entertainment executives to dig for evidence on Trump. The show is set to aid later this year.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, as CNN first reported in April this year, is currently under criminal investigation. More recently, as the Inquisitr reported, Cohen was implicated in a crime and is currently a target of prosecutors looking into whether he had broken campaign finance laws, having allegedly made a $150,000 payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

Cohen is also under investigation for a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump, NBC noted.

Cohen, Tom Arnold said, was betrayed by Trump after years of loyal service.

“Michael Cohen showed up and worked diligently above and beyond and sacrificed and Donald Trump is like I don’t even know who he is. You think Michael doesn’t notice that?” Arnold told NBC News.

Although Arnold did not say Cohen was actually planning to give him compromising recordings of his former client, Donald Trump, he said that the lawyer “has everything,” while admitting to NBC News that it was “indiscreet” of him to tweet the photo.

As Politico recently noted, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has steamrolled Trump’s campaign against him, expanding his reach to Trump’s closest confidants, Michael Cohen included.