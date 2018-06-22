Kim Zolciak’s Reality Show, ‘Don’t Be Tardy,’ Rumored To Be On The Verge Of Getting Canned

Looks like reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her popular spin-off reality show, Don’t Be Tardy may be in some major trouble. It’s been reported by RadarOnline that Kim is said to be scrambling to clean up the disastrous mess from her Real Housewives of Atlanta appearance last season, in hopes of saving face and her spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy. According to an insider that spoke to the media outlet, “Kim is being so fake while she is filming,” the source said. “She’s not being authentic at all and everyone is done with her, “the insider went on to say. “It is a family show! If you can’t be authentic with your family, who can you be authentic with?”

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, last season on the hit Bravo series, RHOA Kim came under serious fire after racist comments about her co-star and frenemy, Nene Leakes was brought to light. Things went from bad to worse when Kim’s 21-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann’s roach video was aired on the show, causing a huge uproar amongst viewers and fans. Things came to ahead during the show’s Season 10 reunion when NeNe and Kim got into a screaming match over the video. Back in October 2017, Brielle posted a Snapchat video allegedly showing roaches in the basement of Leakes’ lavish Atlanta mansion. Leakes was furious and hurt that Brielle — whom she once considered like a daughter — would make an attempt to embarrass her.

Following the incident and Season 10 reunion, Kim has come under fire several times on social media by celebrities and fans of the show for her and her daughter’s actions. Now, the source is claiming that Kim is “doing damage control to clean up her image” and in turn, it could potentially be hurting the fate of her show, Don’t Be Tardy.

“Kim was really worried that people thought she was being a racist, but she’s just not acting like herself at all. It is so fake, and it is going to be bad TV.”

The insider also revealed that show execs are said to be struggling with Kim, whose “acting” while wrapping up Season 7 of Don’t Be Tardy, which as a result, is throwing the show into turmoil.

“She is a completely different person,” the source revealed. “No one likes the footage that they’ve gotten and the execs are scrambling to make the show work.”

“She’s being fake,” the source went on to say. “It’s not real and it is not good.”

As for Nene and Kim, while the damage may be beyond repair in terms of the duo’s friendship and possible reconciliation, Kim recently reached out to Nene after Nene revealed that her husband, Greg, is currently battling cancer. In an attempt to say that there was “no love lost” between the former friends, Kim sent Nene and Greg a care package full of goodies which Nene posted to her Instagram, publically thanking Kim for the gift and support.