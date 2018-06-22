Pregnant Kate Hudson Sports A Bikini As Shares A Kiss With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa At The Beach

Pregnant Kate gave a glimpse at her growing bump in a bikini while sharing a kiss with her boyfriend.

Pregnant Kate Hudson is continuing to show off her impressive array of bikinis during a family vacation to Greece, this time sharing a sweet kiss with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa as she put her baby bump on display. New photos published by Daily Mail on June 22 showed the mom of three proudly revealing her baby bump in another string bikini as she showed her affection for the musician during their tropical getaway.

One of the candid snaps published by the site shows Kate sitting on a sun lounger in her bikini as Danny crouched down to share a kiss with his pregnant girlfriend while she sat alongside her family members during the beach trip, including her brother Oliver Hudson who’s most famous for starring in the shows Scream Queens and Rules of Engagement.

In the latest vacation photos to hit the web showing the Hudson family – including mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell – Kate could be seen rocking a tiny blue patterned bikini with pink cross straps.

She shielded herself from the sun with a large straw hat and sunglasses and also kept her bottom half a little more under wraps with a sheer white sarong wrapped around her waist while her growing bare bump was on full display.

Kate Hudson flaunts her burgeoning baby bump in blue geometric bikini as she tenderly kisses boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on beach getaway https://t.co/YaJxHeBytq — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 22, 2018

According to the site, Kate has been taking part in some fun activities as she gang hit the beach this week, as Daily Mail claimed that Hudson “looked the picture of maternal bliss as she boarded a speedboat with her friends.”

The candid paparazzi photos of Hudson enjoying some quality time with her boyfriend and family also showed the stunning actress cooling off by taking a dip in the ocean.

Pregnant Hudson has been photographed wearing a number of different bikinis in Greece over the past few days.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

A few days ago, the Inquisitr reported that Kate was keeping things bright in a lively yellow bikini, just days after the Inquisitr noted she rocked a pink and white two-piece bikini with a matching pink sarong as she soaked up the sun with her famous family.

As E! News reported, Hudson and Fujikawa first confirmed that they were expecting a child in April in a sweet gender reveal video the actress shared on her official Instagram page.

Confirming for the first time that she’s pregnant and that they’re expecting a baby girl, Kate wrote in the caption of the clip she uploaded, “My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

The outlet claimed that Hudson and Fujikawa have known each other for a number of years, first meeting when she was 23-years-old and pregnant with her first child, Ryder, who is now 14-years-old and is her only son with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Since then, Kate has become a mom again to 6-year-old Bingham, who is her son with former boyfriend Matt Bellamy of the rock band Muse.