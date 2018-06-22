Patrick Schwarzenegger And Girlfriend Abby Champion Show Off Their Beach Bodies On Vacation In Hawaii

Patrick Schwarzenegger and model girlfriend Abby Champion enjoy each other’s company on a romantic getaway. Arnold’s eldest son wore blue tropical print shorts as he went snorkeling with Champion who opted for a red and white striped crop top.

The Daily Mail published the pictures of the couple, who are vacationing in Maui in Hawaii. Schwarzenegger’s washboard abs are in plain sight as he emerges from the water. Patrick is no stranger to going topless as he modeled for Hudson Jeans shirtless for their billboard campaign.

Arnold’s son has been dating Abby Champion since 2016. She is the younger sister of Baskin Champion, who was linked to Justin Bieber earlier this year. However, the relationship quickly fizzled out and the “Love Yourself” singer is currently dating Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old model and actor shared some of his vacation photos with his 1 million followers on Instagram.

The couple is vacationing at the luxury Four Seasons Resort in Maui and the actor shared a photo where he is posing in an infinity pool with a picturesque background.

Patrick Schwarzenegger appeared in his first lead role opposite Bella Thorne in Midnight Sun, which was released earlier this year.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion pictured in Hawaii https://t.co/DUVuYDwZqQ via @DailyMailCeleb — D. Damas (@Damas3D) June 22, 2018

Patrick previously dated Miley Cyrus for about five months in 2015. While the 24-year-old followed his father’s footsteps in acting, Patrick stays away from politics.

Humuhumu nukunuku apua’a ???????? A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently slammed the Trump administration for its controversial immigration policy that separates children from their parent’s reports People magazine.

“As an immigrant, I know the magnetic power of America’s greatness. As a former border Governor, I know the importance of securing our border and fixing our absurdly broken immigration system. As an American, I know that kids shouldn’t be pawns while the ‘adults’ figure it out.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger hails from a political dynasty being the son of a Governor of California and grand-nephew of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, as well as the Senators Robert F. Kennedy.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion are frequently photographed together at red carpet events and on vacations.

While modeling and acting, Patrick graduated from the USC Marshall School of Business last year. In the movie Midnight Sun, Patrick plays Charlie who is dating a Katie, played by Bella Thorne, who has a disease xeroderma pigmentosum, which prevents her from going out into the sunlight.

In an interview with Today, Patrick talked about his on-screen chemistry with Bella Thorne and how his famous father motivates him to pursue acting.