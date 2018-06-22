Johnny Depp Disputes Claim That He Spent $30K A Month On Wine, Says He Spent Way More

The actor was insulted by his ex-managers’ lowball estimate of his wine bill.

Johnny Depp says his former business managers got it wrong when they said he spends $30,000 a month on wine—and he is even insulted by that low number. In a wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone, the 55-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star disputed the expenditures that were listed in a court filing from his former managers at The Management Group (TMG). In the court documents, Depp’s former managers revealed that he spent 30 grand a month on wine, but the actor shot that number down.

“It’s insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine,” Depp told Rolling Stone “Because it was far more.”

Johnny Depp’s comment about his wine bill makes it seems as though he is insulted that people would think he would drink inexpensive wine. It’s pretty clear he doesn’t buy Two-Buck Chuck from Trader Joes, but he probably doesn’t buy three $10,000 bottles a month either.

It is no secret that Johnny Depp loves a good French wine—and he has been drinking the good stuff for well over a decade. But in a previous interview, Johnny revealed that his choice wine was “affordable,” although his definition of affordable may differ from his fans’ definition.

Johnny Depp admits to spending more than $30,000 on wine https://t.co/ACYMP1ktTW pic.twitter.com/GJhzMcfUS6 — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) June 22, 2018

In a 2006 interview with Madame Figaro magazine, Depp said that Château Calon-Ségur, a Saint-Estèphe third-growth, was his top pick.

“It’s a marvelous wine that you can drink every day and it’s also very affordable,” Johnny said, according to wine enthusiast website, Decanter.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star also admitted that he routinely dabbled in the more expensive end of the fine wine spectrum.

“I like Pétrus [and] Château Cheval-Blanc,” Depp revealed. “With those wines, you reach nirvana.”

Johnny Depp also revealed that Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is one of his favorite Burgundy estates in France. DRC produces some of the most expensive wines in the world.

Decanter reported that Johnny Depp once shared a special bottle of wine with Liccy Dahl, the widow of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory author Roald Dahl, while filming the 2005 movie based on the late writer’s famous children’s book. Dahl’s widow revealed that she was shocked when Depp invited her into his trailer for a glass of wine and she saw two rare bottles of Cos d’Estournel sitting on his desk.

Johnny Depp loves wine so much that he has a tattoo that says “Wino forever.” While his original ink, “Winona forever,” was a remnant of his relationship with ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder, he later had the tattoo doctored to tout his true love.