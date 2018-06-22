‘Dancing With The Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Incredible Dancer Body In A Bikini

The 'DWTS' pro is showing off her insane abs in stunning new bikini photos taken by husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is showing off her incredible dancer body in a two-piece bikini. Per Extra, the mom of one wowed in a series of new photos she recently shared on her Instagram account where she showed off her seriously toned body, including her rock hard abs and long legs.

In the various photos she shared with her more than 800,000 Instagram followers on June 21, Peta sported a brown bikini with cut-out bottoms as she posed pretty seductively for the camera while soaking up the sun at the beach in Hawaii.

In one snap, she laid back on a piece of wood before then tilting her head back to show off her tan in another. In a third photo Peta shared with her followers from her tropical vacation, she could be seen taking a dip in a lake while wearing a necklace sweetly emblazoned with her the name of her son, Shai.

Murgatroyd revealed in the caption of the stunning bikini photos that it was actually her husband, fellow Dancing with the Stas pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who proved that he’s more than just a talented dancer as he took on the role of photographer to snap the seriously hot bikini photos as he and his wife hit the beach together.

Murgatroyd joked that she was “putting my Instagram husband to work today” before tagging Maksim for his skills behind the camera.

The site reported that Peta continued to share snaps from their family vacation on the social media site this week, posting more pictures to Instagram Stories.

Confirming that their 1-year-old son also made the trip to Hawaii, Murgatroyd uploaded a snap showing her laying on a sun lounger in her skimpy brown bikini alongside the caption “baby is sleeping.”

She then treated her followers to a shirtless photo of Makism cooling down with a drink while at the beach.

Chmerkovskiy also shared some vacation posts of his own on his Instagram account this week, sharing the sweetest video of Peta reading to their son as they sat together on the windowsill at their hotel while the ocean could be seen behind them.

He sweetly captioned the mother/son video by telling his followers that there was “nothing but love” on their tropical family vacation before then adding, “I never thought that ‘look at the froggies’ could sound so sexy… @petamurgatroyd aka Wife.”

Earlier this year, Maksim revealed that he and Peta most definitely want to expand their family, telling Us Weekly in February that he “can’t wait” to become a dad again, while adding that he loves traveling with little Shai because it’s so “amazing and rewarding.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Murgatroyd then added that she too is ready for more kids, telling the site that she and Chmerkovskiy are hoping to have three children together.

“He would have a baby every year if he could! That means I would be constantly fat,” Peta joked of Maksim’s desire for more children.

“I think three is a good number,” the DWTS star continued, adding that she’d ideally like to have another baby in 2019 so that Shai and his little brother or sister will be close in age.