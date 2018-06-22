Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez Lands Her Own Reality Show

Looks like reality TV’s self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess, Joseline Hernandez, will be gracing our television screens yet again, as it was just announced that Hernandez just landed her very own reality show. As reported by BET, fans of Hernandez can expect to see the 31-year-old reality star return to TV very soon. As it’s been reported by Rolling Out and Bossip, the former star of reality show, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, is gearing up to take her talents elsewhere. The Puerto Rican princess is said to be preparing for her big return to TV in her new series, Joseline Takes Miami. Fans of Joseline Hernandez who have been missing the latina bombshell will now get the opportunity to catch Hernandez on her new show, set to make its debut on WE tv.

The show is said to be set in South Beach, where Hernandez is originally from (by way of Ponce) and currently resides. The new series will reportedly follow Hernandez and her journey as a single mother raising her daughter, Bonnie Bella, in her new home. According to several reports, the show will also highlight Joselines “sexy tropical lifestyle” while the mommy of one works on new music with a “talented array of Latin artists.”

According to Rolling Out, production on Joseline Takes Miami is set to begin at the end of next month. The new show will be produced by Carlos King who has produced other successful reality shows like Real Housewives of Atlanta, several RHOA spinoffs, My Super Sweet 16, Hollywood Divas, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event, and more. Hernandez will also reportedly serve as an executive producer for the show. Last year Hernandez got a taste of producing when she served as executive producer for her baby delivery special which aired exclusively on VH1 and did exceptionally well ratings-wise.

In 2017, after more than five years starring on LHHATL, Hernandez abruptly and angrily quit the show during the show’s reunion after what was reported to be several months of pent up frustration and tension between Hernandez with producers as well as having creative differences with the show’s creator, Mona Scott-Young.

Hernandez originally shot to fame and gained notoriety on the VH1 reality show where she quickly became a fan favorite. Fans took a liking to Hernandez’s fiery personality as well as her relationship with her daughter’s father and former LHHATL co-star, music producer, Stevie J. The duo’s relationship was often the focal point of many of the show’s episodes including several hostile confrontations and arguments between the two including when Hernandez, who at the time was separated from Stevie, revealed that she was pregnant with his child. During Hernandez’s last few appearances, fans watched as Hernandez made an effort to repair several damaged relationships with her co-stars on the show, even attempting to make amends with Stevie’s two older daughters Savannah and Sade, with whom she had been fighting with at the time. Throughout the years, fans have witnessed Stevie and Hernandez’s incredibly rocky relationship and as of late their struggle to co-parent their one and a half-year-old daughter, Bonnie.

Currently, there’s no word about whether or not Stevie J. will appear on Hernandez’s show, but for now, both Stevie and Hernandez are said to be enjoying a more peaceful co-parenting relationship since settling their child custody drama.