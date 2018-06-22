‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice’s Jailed Husband Joe To Be Deported From U.S., Government Confirms

The former Bravo star's lawyer has denied there are any formal proceedings in place against Giudice.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice is reportedly in the process of being deported back to his native Italy, according to ICE officials. The husband of Teresa Giudice is currently serving a 41-month sentence in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud charges.

The former Bravo reality star is allegedly in removal proceedings to return to his native Italy after Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer on him, an ICE spokesman confirmed to News 4 New York.

According to a report from Radar Online, Giudice, who isn’t scheduled for release from jail until March 2019, could be deported before his sentence is up. If the former reality star does complete his sentence, he’ll immediately be transferred into the care of ICE instead of returning to the New Jersey home he shared with his wife and four daughters.

Giudice was first incarcerated in Fort Dix’s federal prison in New Jersey. He was later transferred to Allenwood prison in Pennsylvania, according to Radar Online.

News 4 New York reported that Giudice came to the U.S. as an infant but never became a legal citizen of the country. Although he was a legal permanent resident, after his incarceration there was always a chance he would face deportation to Italy after his sentence was completed.

Both Teresa and Joe pled guilty in 2014 to bankruptcy fraud. Joe Giudice pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and failure to file tax returns. The couple was sentenced together but the judge who presided over their case staggered their sentences so there would always be one parent home to take care of daughters Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella.

Teresa Giudice completed her 15-month sentence in December 2015 and Joe began his sentence two months later in 2016.

His lawyer has denied that the deportation case against Giudice has been formally decided.

“I can state with absolute certainty that no decision has been made regarding the immigration status of Joe Giudice. The same immigration detainer that was lodged against him in March of 2016 remains in place today, but I want to be absolutely clear about this, no judicial authority has made any decision regarding what will happen with that detainer,” James Leonard Jr. said in a statement to People.