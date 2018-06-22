Chrissy Teigen Expertly Trolls John Legend by Having Daughter Luna Pose With An Arthur Doll

The similarities are hilariously endless!

Chrissy Teigen has hilariously trolled husband John Legend on Instagram once again, using her daughter Luna for the setup which included a sweet photo with one of the model’s favorite childhood toys.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared a photo of Luna with an Arthur doll, captioning it “Luna and Daddy,” turning the sweet pic into an internet sensation.

Some of Teigen’s best viral content has come from mocking Legend for how much he looks like the animated aardvark. Arthur is a popular children’s book series, penned by Marc Brown. It was turned into a wildly popular PBS children’s series in 1996.

Teigen continued the troll of her husband in the photo’s comments, where she wrote, “This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one.”

Legend’s reply to his wife quick quip? “Wow.”

This isn’t the first time that Teigen’s used the Arthur meme to troll Legend. When the singer’s fans first alerted the former Victoria’s Secret model to the striking resemblance between her husband and the animated television character, she had the perfect response. She posted a photo of the cartoon character’s hand in a fist and stated, “John when you tell him he looks like Arthur.”

Legend has adapted his Twitter bio for the daily tweets and memes over the resemblance, ending with the statement, “no relation to Arthur.” The singer took it one step further and even dressed like the cartoon character for a Google commercial.

Luna and daddy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

“I hadn’t even heard of this Arthur character til now,” the 39-year-old R&B singer replied in a tweet. “Was he around when I was a kid?”

I hadn't even heard of this Arthur character til now. Was he around when I was a kid? — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2017

Teigen and Legend recently welcomed their second child, son Miles, last month. Teigen has yet to get a pic of him posing with Arthur… yet.

John Legend look like Arthur lowkey pic.twitter.com/bfeG3cYo4M — Emily Sowah (@sowahblanket) February 20, 2017

Legend and Teigen announced that they were expanding their family in November. In January, following their appearance at the Grammy Awards, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby boy via an Instagram post. Teigen shared the news of their son’s birth on social media, tweeting in late May, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!”

“It’s always exciting because you never know what they’re going to be like,” Legend told Entertainment Tonight. “You’re just excited that another product of your relationship and your love is going to be out there in front of you. We’re just excited to see how we’re going to be as parents of two, and how Luna is going to be as a big sister,” he added. “It’s going to be really exciting and fun,” he said prior to his son’s birth.