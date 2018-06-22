Roseanne Barr Speaks Out, Regrets Comments After ‘Roseanne’ Reboot ‘The Conners’ Picked Up By ABC

The series will debut in the Fall of 2018.

Roseanne Barr has issued a statement regarding the spinoff series The Conners, which will debut on ABC in the Fall of 2018. ABC announced on June 21 that the series Roseanne will return for a second season under a new name, The Conners, after the series was canceled after its season finale due to racist statements Barr made on Twitter.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the reboot of Roseanne was canceled in May after Barr posted a racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. The comedienne later apologized.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” the 65-year-old actress said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Us Weekly reported on June 21 that the show’s Executive Producer Tom Werner had reached an agreement with Barr that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the series without the star’s further financial or creative involvement.

Werner said in a statement to Us, “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

ABC Television has officially ordered 10 episodes of The Conners, which is a working title for the production. The new take on the series which will slip into Roseanne‘s slot on Tuesdays this fall will follow the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before, according to Us.

The spinoff will star returning cast members John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), and Michael Fishman (D.J.).

Us Weekly reported that the cast issued a statement regarding the spinoff series and how they are “happy” to be able to continue the work they had done upon Roseanne‘s return to ABC in March 2018.

ABC Picks Up ‘The Conners’ (Working Title) Straight to Series to Premiere This Fall https://t.co/ctDN8q1PC1 — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) June 22, 2018

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” said Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson, and Fishman in a statement, as reported by Us.

“We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”