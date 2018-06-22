Wells Adams Teases Return To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ For Season 5

The 'BIP' bartender heads back to Mexico for the ABC summertime spin-off, but its unclear what his role will be.

Bachelor in Paradise will be back with an all-new cast—and some definite blasts from the past. Ahead of the upcoming fifth season of the ABC summertime reality show, Bachelor fan favorite Wells Adams teased his return to the franchise that made him famous.

Adams retweeted a photo from the official Bachelor in Paradise Twitter page which shows him posing with longtime show host Chris Harrison, original Bachelor In Paradise bartender Jorge Moreno, and Bachelor: Winter Games fan favorite Yuki Kimura.

Wells captioned his tweet with, “Well, this is why I haven’t been answering your emails all month. This or I don’t like you. Either way, Paradise is back baby!!!!

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the pic seems to confirm that Kimura could be the new bartender for Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.

But Wells Adams’ role is a bit more unclear. Adams replaced Moreno as the resident Paradise bartender last summer. His knowledge of all things alcohol related made him the perfect Bachelor barkeep. Adams recently tweeted this hilarious life hack: “If you ask for a mimosa in a normal juice glass, no one will think you have a ‘problem.'” There’s nothing like a bartender with a sense of humor.

But unless there’s a major increase in alcohol consumption planned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 5—an unlikely scenario given last summer’s alcohol-related sex scandal and a newly instituted two-drinks-per-hour policy —there’s no reason for three bartenders. So why is Wells there?

It’s certainly not to find love. Wells Adams has been in a romantic relationship actress Sarah Hyland since last fall after he slid into her DMs. In May, the Modern Family star shared a photo she said was taken shortly after the couple said “I love you” for the first time.

Hyland described Adams as “the most pehomnenal man” she has ever met and called herself the “luckiest woman in the world.”

Wells Adams told People his relationship with the high-profile TV star has been “really weirdly normal,” while Sarah Hyland revealed that she is able to make things work with her long-distance boyfriend (Wells lives in Nashville) because they are in love.

“I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks because five days is already too much for us,” Hyland said. “So we always try to make sure to see each other “I don’t think it’s hard if the love is there.”

As for Bachelor in Paradise, Wells Adams could either be posing for a promo photo or providing “training” to newbie bartender Yuki. Fans will have to tune in to see exactly why he is there, but it’s a sure bet he won’t be handing out any roses this season.

The fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.