Lisa Rinna And Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Share Bikini Photos, Fans Think They’re Both ‘Body Goals’

Lisa Rinna is more than three decades older than her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, but the mother of two can drop just as many jaws with her bikini body as the much-younger model can. Both women recently shared swimsuit photos on their Instagram accounts, and it looks like their followers might have a tough time deciding who wore a two-piece better.

On Thursday, Lisa Rinna celebrated National Selfie Day by putting on a tiny bikini and standing in front of a mirror to take a snapshot of her tight tummy and toned legs. The swimsuit that the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star chose for her selfie is a black string bikini with a triangle halter top and low-cut bottoms. The two-piece features black straps layered on top of nude fabric to created a striped pattern. It’s a design that gives the illusion that the bikini is showing more skin than it actually is.

“I mean It is #nationalselfieday,” Rinna captioned the photo.

Many of Rinna’s followers reacted to her post by expressing admiration for her athletic body, with fans writing that she was “dream body realness” and “body goals.”

“If I looked like this every goddamn day would be #nationalselfieday,” read one response to her Instagram post.

One of Lisa Rinna’s costars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills joined the chorus of commenters who confessed to being envious of her fit physique.

“I need to learn how to cut and paste my head on this,” wrote Kyle Richards of her pal’s picture.

A few hours after Lisa Rinna shared her bikini photo, 20-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin took to Instagram to show off the bikini body that she inherited from her mom. In her two-photo slideshow, Delilah is pictured rocking a gray and white two-piece featuring black plastic buckles on both sides of the bottoms and on a thick strap beneath the bust. According to The Daily Mail, the up-and-coming model was sporting the swimwear because she spent her Thursday evening taking part in a runway show for Frankies Bikinis in Los Angeles.

In other photos and videos from the event, Delilah is sporting a more revealing gray bikini with thong bottoms and a top featuring a half-circle cutout right below the bust. It appears to be made out of thin, ribbed cotton fabric.

“Tonight was dope thank you @francescaaiello @frankiesbikinis for including me in this insane show love you mama,” Delilah captioned her Instagram slideshow.

Just like her mom, Delilah Belle Hamlin received her fair share of heart eyes and fire emojis in response to her Instagram post. One admirer wrote that she looks “unreal,” and another declared her a “super babe.” However, she’s currently losing the familial bikini photo battle to her mom. Her snapshot has racked up just over 6,600 likes, while Lisa Rinna’s has racked almost 25,000. So while Rinna might be more than twice as old as her daughter, she’s also more than twice as popular.