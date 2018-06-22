Johnny Galecki Posts Photo With ‘Roseanne’ Wife Sara Gilbert After ‘The Conners’ Spinoff Is Announced

The actor posts a throwback photo in celebration of the newly announced 'Conners' spin-off.

Johnny Galecki’s picture is worth a thousand words. The Big Bang Theory star showed support for his former Roseanne co-stars with a silent social media post. Minutes after ABC announced the 10-episode Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, Galecki posted a sweet throwback snap of himself hugging his TV wife, Sara Gilbert. The actor provided no caption for the photo, but fans were thrilled to see his show of support for the new spinoff series.

The Conners will replace the recently canceled Roseanne reboot on ABC’s fall schedule in the aftermath of Roseanne Barr’s offensive Twitter comments about former White House aide Valerie Jarrett. The Roseanne spinoff will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman in their original roles as the Conner family members. Entertainment Tonight posted the logline for The Conners:

“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America.”

Johnny Galecki has remained silent in the aftermath of the Roseanne cancelation, but his immediate social media response on the heels of The Conners announcement is a sure sign of support—and perhaps a hint that he will be back.

Galecki, who joined the original Roseanne in 1992 as Darlene Conner’s (Sara Gilbert) boyfriend David during season 4, remained on the original show until the series finale in 1997.

Johnny reprised his role as Darlene’s estranged husband for one episode in the Roseanne reboot earlier this year. The “Darlene v. David” episode set up Galecki for a possible return for the show’s second season.

Before Roseanne’s second season was canceled, Johnny Galecki told TV Line he was open to returning to play David Healy in future episodes of the ABC sitcom.

“If they come back next year to do another eight or nine [episodes], I would love to do more than one [episode],” Galecki said in January.

Johnny Galecki has remained close with his longtime co-star Sara Gilbert, who served as an executive producer on the Roseanne revival. The two are so close that they even brainstormed over text to come up with a name for their TV son. Fans hope to see them back together in The Conners.

