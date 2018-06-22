NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Have Had Good Talks With LeBron James Ahead Of NBA Free Agency

LeBron James and the Cavaliers have had 'good dialogue' ahead of his upcoming free agency.

LeBron James is the story of the NBA offseason as he gets set to hit open free agency. It is the first time that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been worried about losing the face of their franchise since he left for the Miami Heat. While the fans are nervous, the Cavaliers have remained positive and have had good discussion with James.

According to a report shared by Bleacher Report, general manager Koby Altman has stated that James and the Cavaliers have had “good dialogue” about his upcoming free agency.

“We continue to have good dialogue with his management team. LeBron has more than earned the right to approach his contracts the way he does.”

This isn’t the first time James has had the chance to test free agency. He has been signing contracts that allow him to opt out after every season in recent years. Cleveland has been more than happy to comply with those demands by James and thus far he has not seriously considered walking away from his hometown team for the second time.

During the 2017-18 season with the Cavaliers, James put together one of his most impressive seasons. He took his game to a completely new level in the NBA Playoffs and led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

James averaged 27.5 points per game during the regular season, while also chipping in 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebound. His postseason averages were through the roof at 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game.

#Cavs continue to have “dialogue” with LeBron James’ representation; #GM Koby Altman knows improved roster needed to be able to take down #Warriorshttps://t.co/c9TrSVmJV4 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 22, 2018

Even at 33 years old, James is continually evolving as a player. He has not shown signs of slowing down and remains the best player in the league. Many have even given up the argument that he is not the best player in the history of the game and have begun giving him that title.

Looking ahead at free agency, James has been connected to quite a few different teams. Among those teams are the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics. At this point in time, it appears that the Lakers and Cavaliers are the most likely landing spots for James.

Rumors will fly all offseason long until James decides where the next chapter of his career will be played. Cleveland may be uneasy right now, but this report should be a breath of fresh air for them. James obviously still respects the franchise and is strongly considering coming back for another season.

Expect to hear more about James’ pending free agency over the next couple weeks with free agency opening on July 1.