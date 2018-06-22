Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Scott, Wears Miniskirt And See-Through Top In First Instagram Post Since December

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, just made a surprise return to Instagram after months of social media silence. The 22-year-old has said that she would like to make a living off of the photo-sharing website, so perhaps she’s decided that she’s ready to pursue this goal in earnest.

On Thursday night, Hailie Scott Mathers took to Instagram to share a slideshow of three photos. In one image, she is rocking a stylish dark outfit and posing in in front of a colorful backdrop. Her look consists of a black miniskirt and a see-through black top over a black bralet with a V-shaped strap detail on the front. Hailie color-coordinated her bag and shoes with her all-black ensemble, completing her outfit with a small leather fanny pack and black booties splattered with mud. her fashion photo was snapped in front of a wall covered with streamers of all different colors.

“Tb to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities,” Hailie captioned her Instagram post.

The second snapshot in her slideshow is a photograph of Hailie holding up a drink at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City. Eminem was one of the headliners at the event, so she was likely there to support her father.

In Hailie’s third photo, her cute pet pooch Lottie is posing in front of a work of street art that makes it look like the canine has sprouted wings. One of Hailie’s followers recognized the artwork from the “WhatLiftsYou” mural located in Nashville. The wings were painted by muralist Kelsey Montague.

This is the first Instagram post that Eminem’s only biological child has shared with the world since December of last year, so naturally her followers are excited.

“YASSSSS KWEEN POST MORE PLEASE!!” wrote one of Hailie’s many admirers.

“You’re back yayyy,” another commented.

So far, her Instagram slideshow has received over 31,000 likes and almost 400 comments. These numbers may be important to Hailie Scott Mathers because she has said that she would like to be a social media influencer. She recently told The Daily Mail that companies have reached out to her about promoting their products on her Instagram page, which is how many social media influencers make money.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie recently graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology, so she could start putting her expertise on human behavior to use by crafting Instagram posts that influence her followers’ shopping behavior.However, she doesn’t appear to be attempting to sell anything in her latest post.

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

Hailie has reportedly expressed an interest in using Instagram to show off her makeup skills, so she could make bank as a beauty blogger. However, some of her Instagram followers have indicated that they’d rather see the athletic brunette become a fitness influencer.

“Drop ur workout routine sis,” begged one fan.

According to CBS News, makeup artist Huda Kattan is one of Instagram’s most popular beauty influencers with 24.3 million followers. Body builder Michelle Lewin has 12.8 followers, making her one of the social media platform’s top fitness influencers.

Hailie Scott Mathers currently only has around 996,000 followers, so she still has a way to go if she wants to be competitive with Instagram’s biggest influencers. But with a dad like Eminem, surely she’s “Not Afraid” to take on the challenge.