‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC Version Leaked By Former Rockstar Leeds Employee

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been leaked by one of Rockstar’s former employees. Fans of the Western-themed video game have been waiting for a PC version and were disappointed when the game developer did not release one for the original game. This time, however, RDR2 fans are getting exactly what they want.

The leak first broke in Reddit courtesy of u/insightfulwatcher. The redditor found the resume of a former Rockstar Leeds employee. Under the employee’s experience was a section mentioning work on RDR2, specifically a PS4, Xbox One, and PC version. The last entry is all gamers needed as proof. The redditor is an experienced gaming sleuth and was assisted in solving the Alien Hunt in Grand Theft Auto V. Another redditor, u/Kaimeera, shared u/insightfulwatcher’s discovery via the Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit.

u/Kaimeera posted an imgur image supporting insightfulwatcher’s monumental find. The mods of the RDR2 subreddit further substantiated U/insightfulwatcher’s proof. One of the mods, u/uarentme, confirmed that the resume was valid.

“Proof has been sent to the Mods and we have seen that this is a legitimate page which actually says the info from the screenshot posted above. However, Thank you for understanding.”

The only question left on Red Dead Redemption fans now is when the PC version of RDR2 will be released. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game is set to be released on October 26 worldwide, reported GameSpot.

Rockstar has not made any official announcements about a PC version of RDR2. As such, it might be safe to assume that the PC version will not be released on the same day as the console versions. Hype for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to confirm Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick’s, words. Zelnick recently. shared his opinion on single-player games with VentureBeat. According to the CEO, those who believe that single-player games are dead and favor multiplayer games try to bypass the hard work needed to create a good single-player game.

Zelnick believes that the time and effort that goes into creating a good story, remarkable characters, and an overall experience will keep single-players games like Red Dead Redemption 2 alive. Based on the reactions of RDR2 fans about the PC version, Zelnick’s words seem to ring true. It takes a special game, after all, to warrant such a reaction from its fanbase, especially those who have quite literally waited years for RDR2 to be released.