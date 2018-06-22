Nintendo Switch Flip Grip: Comparisons Between $15 Version Vs. Free Version

Playing games in Portrait Mode in the Nintendo Switch will soon be a lot easier.

Recently, a Kickstarter campaign for a Nintendo Switch flip grip accessory has gained traction. As of this writing, the campaign has over 2,000 backers who have raised $39,477 for the Nintendo Switch’s “Flip Grip” to become a reality. The goal is $42,500. With only 17 days of the campaign to go, the accessory is almost certain to get the funding it needs.

According to The Verge, Jeremy Parish, Mike Choi, and the Fangamer gaming shop have collaborated to create the Kickstarter-backed Flip Grip. Parish is an author whose written various books on classic games, like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. Meanwhile, Choi is an artist who focuses on comic book art and video game concepts. He has worked for both DC Comics and Marvel Comics.

The creators of the Nintendo Switch Flip Grip plans on selling the accessory for $15 a pop. Given that a decent gaming accessory for the console is worth about $10 to $20, this price seems reasonable.

However, the concept of a Switch accessory for vertical gaming is not new. In fact, u/ClydeRadcliff shared his design of a vertical screen grip for the portable console six months ago on the official subreddit for the Nintendo console. The redditor shared the blueprints of his design on Thingiverse.

Since the blueprints are available for free, Nintendo Switch fans could 3D print their own flip grip if they wanted. All they would need is a 3D printer or at least someone who owns one. ClydeRadcliffe does explain in the comments section of his Reddit post that gamers could order the 3D printed Flip Grip from Thingiverse, but can not attest to how well the accessory would come out.

Great news, everyone! We've teamed up with @fangamer and @mechachoi to create the Flip Grip, a Nintendo Switch grip that'll allow you to play games with vertical screen options in handheld form: https://t.co/c6vQS4Tmdi — Retronauts (@retronauts) June 21, 2018

It must be noted, however, that there is one big difference between Fangamer’s Flip Grip and the one ClydeRadcliffe designed. Both the Kickstarter-backed group and the redditor’s flip grip accessories have rails on the side to accommodate the Switch’s Joy-Cons. However, Fangamer went the extra mile and added latches to the rails to secure the controllers in place.

Theoretically, the Joy-Cons on Radcliffe’s design could only slip out if a gamer were playing laying down or maybe upside down. But this scenario seems a bit unlikely. To solve this issue, Switch fans could add to the redditor’s design and include a latch on the 3D-printed flip grip.

Whether gamers decide to print a flip grip themselves or buy one, there is no denying that the Nintendo Switch’s portrait mode is here to stay. With its growing popularity and support for a flip grip on Kickstarter, Nintendo may want to start releasing more games in vertical mode.