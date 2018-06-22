Dedrick Williams Instagram: ‘Don’t Piss Me Off’ XXXTentacion Murder Suspect’s Chilling Threat On Facebook

The rapper was murdered in Florida on Monday.

Murder suspect Dedrick Williams left a threating message on his Facebook page on the day he was arrested for the killing of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion.

“Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next,” wrote Dedrick Devonshay Williams on his Facebook page, under the moniker Chucky Williams on Wednesday.

Williams posted the same photo on his Instagram page with a different caption.

In the photo, Williams is posing in front of a white vehicle, showing off his gold rings and bracelet.

Two days after XXXTentacion was shot to death, Williams was arrested in connection to the murder. TMZ reports that arrest warrants have been issued for two other suspects, but no other arrests have been made.

Police had said early in the investigation that the suspected motive was robbery and it is not believed to be related to any feuds that the rapper had with other artists or gangs. A motive is yet to be determined as more information becomes available.

Dedrick Williams, who goes by the nickname Tattooman Chucky, has been arrested and held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

On his Instagram page, it appears Williams is a tattoo artist. In one Instagram post, he is pictured with a shirt labeled “Tattooman Chucky” on the left and “Zombiez Ink” on the right. The photo, posted earlier this month, is captioned: “Thank God I ain’t dead or behind bars.”

Investigators stated that two men exited a vehicle and approached Onfroy on Monday as he sat in his black BMW i8 outside a motorcycle dealership in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff official Twitter account posted the following.

“Detectives from BSO’s Strategic Investigations Division assisted homicide detectives by taking Dedrick Williams into custody Wednesday night following a traffic stop. Detectives are seeking additional suspects. The investigation continues. Updates will be provided once available.”

One of the two men shot the rapper and stole his Louis Vuitton bag, which is believed to contain a large amount of cash. However, with warrants out on two more suspects, it appears the police believe one more individual is suspected to be involved.

LOVE IS WAR A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on May 19, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT

Many fans of the late rapper have tracked down Williams’ social media accounts leaving messages such as “I hate you,” “rot in jail,” among other profanities. His recent Instagram photo has over 50,000 comments from XXXTentacion’s grieving fans.

Most of the suspect’s Instagram photos are dedicated to his tattoo work, with other social media posts showing Williams playing with his dog or flashing money.

baby jah ???? #longlivejahseh A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Jun 21, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

XXXTentacion’s Instagram page has been updated with news that the late rapper was expecting a child.