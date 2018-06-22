Four Of The Best Horror Movies On Netflix That Will Scare The Hell Out Of You

Review of four films that will chill you to the bone, including the nail-biting 'Oculus.'

If you’re looking for the best horror movies on Netflix, there are a handful of titles that are genuinely scary and very entertaining. Many of the horror movies on Netflix may not be anything to write home about, but there are a few scary films that are most definitely worth viewing. While some of the titles below may be nothing new for longtime subscribers of the streaming service, they are not only worth revisiting, but they are a must-watch for newer viewers. All of the horror films listed below received high marks from both audiences and critics alike, and they are currently streaming on Netflix.

Curse of Chucky

This horror flick was written and directed by Child’s Play co-writer Don Mancini. The film stars Brad Dourif (Chucky), Fiona Dourif (Brad’s daughter, who portrays Nica), and Summer H. Howell as Alice. The story follows Nica, a young woman confined to a wheelchair, who lives in a very large, creepy house. While her niece, Alice, is visiting her, a series of terrifying deaths ensue, and it’s no coincidence that Alice’s favorite companion is a Good Guy doll.

The Child’s Play series is one of the few horror franchises that continue to produce high quality movies. In this sixth installment, the franchise ditches a lot of the humor that it’s known for and replaces it with genuine suspense. So, if you never liked this horror series because of the campiness, you may like this addition because most of the cheese is ditched; if you were a fan of the franchise because it is largely campy, then you may want to watch the sequel, Cult of Chucky, also streaming on Netflix.

Though the baddie in this film is Chucky, because of the setting and the way the terror is revealed, it feels like a mix between a slasher and an old-school ghost story. There are nuggets that reference the franchise’s past movies, but not so much that a newcomer would get lost.

It Follows

Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the film stars Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto, and Maika Monroe, who delivers a very impressive performance. After a one-night stand, Jay (Monroe) is terrorized and cursed by a supernatural presence. Seemingly, the only way to get rid of the curse is to sleep with someone and pass it along.

While It Follows is considered one of the best horror movies of 2015, it’s shocking how many genre fans have yet to see this film. Many critics have compared it to the original Halloween because of its essence and tone, and that’s fairly accurate. There is plenty of symbolism in this one, including the plot that works as an allegory for sexually transmitted diseases, so this is perfect for those who like thought-provoking horror films. But thought-provoking nuances aside, with genuine tension and suspense, this Netflix gem is terrifying.

Oculus

Directed and co-written by Mike Flanagan, the film stars Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Rory Cochrane, Katee Sackhoff, and Annalise Basso. Fandango provides the premise for one of the best horror movies on Netflix that’s genuinely scary.

“Ten years ago, tragedy struck the Russell family, leaving the lives of teenage siblings Tim and Kaylie forever changed when Tim was convicted of the brutal murder of their parents. Now in his 20s, Tim is newly released from protective custody and only wants to move on with his life; but Kaylie, still haunted by that fateful night, is convinced her parents’ deaths were caused by something else altogether: a malevolent supernatural force unleashed through the Lasser Glass, an antique mirror in their childhood home. “Determined to prove Tim’s innocence, Kaylie tracks down the mirror, only to learn similar deaths have befallen previous owners over the past century. With the mysterious entity now back in their hands, Tim and Kaylie soon find their hold on reality shattered by terrifying hallucinations, and realize, too late, that their childhood nightmare is beginning again.”

If supernatural horror movies are your thing, then you should thoroughly enjoy this haunted house story. As seen below, Flanagan has a knack for taking familiar premises and making them feel new. Though most of the film is certainly creepy, the third act delivers tension that is paralleled by few movies, and the ending will likely plague your imagination.

It could easily be argued that this is the scariest supernatural horror film on Netflix. After watching Oculus, viewers may find themselves avoiding their own reflection in the mirror. And to top it all off, this is a stellar, thought-provoking story with many layers to peel back.

Hush

Mike Flanagan once again directed and co-wrote this chilling story. Netflix holds the official distribution rights for this one, and the title remains one of the best horror movies on the site. This scary feature is about a deaf author, Maddie, brilliantly portrayed by Kate Siegel (the other co-writer of Hush), who lives in seclusion in a house in the woods (never a good thing in horror movies). One night, a killer arrives at her home, and a terrifying cat-and-mouse game follows.

While a story about a killer stalking a potential victim at their house is nothing new for horror movies, Flanagan, like he did in Oculus, makes this familiar premise feel fresh. It doesn’t take long for the tension to arrive, and when it does, it’s nail-biting good. If you’re a fan of horror films like Halloween and When a Stranger Calls, then you will likely enjoy Hush.

For those that want more from writer-director Mike Flanagan, two other horror movies from the filmmaker are streaming on Netflix: Before I Wake and Gerald’s Game (based on the novel by Stephen King).

