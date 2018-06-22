‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Unexpected Is Happening All Over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that fans will see many Salem citizens be shocked and surprised with brand new revelations.

According to Soap Hub, it seems that everyone will be getting shocking news on Friday’s all new episode of Days of our Lives. Fans can expect to see some very emotional scenes when Lani Price (Sal Stowers) learns that her baby has died. Viewers may want to grab the tissues for this one, as tears will likely be flowing from many characters.

As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Lani has been having pregnancy complications from the beginning. She was taken to the hospital multiple times with bleeding and cramping, but was told to take it easy and everything would likely be alright. Sadly, that wasn’t the case when she went into labor at only six months along. Lani was forced to have an emergency c-section, and nearly lost her own life when she began bleeding out. While doctors were able to save Lani’s life, the same couldn’t be said for her baby, and now Lani will have to deal with the heartbreak of losing her firstborn child.

In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will finally be released from prison. Gabi was locked up after she was wrongfully accused of killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) by one of Abby’s alter-egos. Gabi has been looking forward to coming home to her daughter, Arianna, for weeks, but the homecoming won’t be how she imagined it. Perhaps Ari won’t have a warm welcome for her mother after all.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) drops a bombshell on Eve and Brady. Perhaps he’ll find out that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has been named the new CEO of Titan Industries, and will be the first to tell the couple that their new boss is a DiMera.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will also see Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) make a huge confession to Chad. After Chad tells Kate that he’s Titan’s new CEO, Kate may confess that she’s been taking extreme measures to get the job herself, and possibly be hopeful that Chad will help her land a new position at Titan. The duo could team up against Stefan, or Chad may write Kate off if he finds out that she is behind setting up his close friend, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

