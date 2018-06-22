‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Scott Speedman Speaks Out About Returning As Nick Marsh

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 is right around the corner, and fans have been wondering if they will see Scott Speedman’s hunky character, Nick Marsh, in any upcoming episodes. Now, the actor is speaking out about his possibly return to the ABC medical drama.

According to a June 21 report by Elite Daily, Scott Speedman says that Grey’s Anatomy fans should not expect his character to come back during Season 15. As many viewers will remember, Speedman’s character, Dr. Nick Marsh, appeared in only one episode as a transplant patient that believed he may be rejecting his new organ. However, fans took an immediate liking to the character, and his flirting and attraction with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

However, Scott Speedman, who was also recently written off the TNT series, Animal Kingdom, says that fans shouldn’t expect to see him on either series in the near future.

“Yeah, I don’t know. Probably, to be honest with you, neither [character will come back]. You’re going to have to wait a couple years. I’ll find something to do… And then Grey’s Anatomy: I don’t know. Probably not. Sorry,” he revealed.

Of course, some Grey’s Anatomy fans were crushed by Scott Speedman’s comments, and had hoped that Dr. Nick Marsh would eventually return to be a new love interest for Meredith Grey. Mer, who tragically lost her husband Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) during Season 11 of the series, has had a couple of romantic interludes, and even got a bit serious with Dr. Nathan Riggs, but nothing has seemed to stick for the hard working doctor.

While the character obviously doesn’t need a man in her life, many Grey’s Anatomy fans are more than ready for Meredith to find someone who can sweep her off of her feet, understand and nurture her need to one of the top doctors in her profession, and also be patient with her as she parents her three children amid all of the chaos in her life. Some viewers thought Scott Speedman’s character could be the one, but it seems that their hopes have been dashed, at least for now.

Perhaps Meredith Grey will find someone else during Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy, or maybe the show will decided to bring Scott Speedman’s character back sometime during the season, or in a future season. However, with the show likely winding down, many viewers would like to see Meredith find love again before it’s all said and done.