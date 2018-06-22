‘Roseanne’ Star Emma Kenney Speaks Out About New Spin-Off, ‘The Conners’

Darlene's oldest daughter is excited for the return.

Roseanne star Emma Kenney is speaking out after it was announced the show would return for a spin-off series without its title character.

Emma Kenney, who played the role of Darlene’s daughter, Harris, on Roseanne, is opening up about how she feels now that the spin-off has been announced and ordered for a 10-episode season.

Kenney, who is also known for playing the role of Debbie Gallagher on Showtime’s hit series Shameless, revealed that she is “very excited” to get to work on the new Roseanne spin-off, which is currently being called The Conners. The actress took to her Twitter account on Thursday after the big announcement to share her feelings with her fans.

“Very excited. The Conner family represents acceptance. I feel so blessed to be able to show that this fall on @ ABCNetwork # TheConners,” Emma Kenney wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, ABC ordered the Roseanne spin-off on Thursday. The previous revival of the show had garnered huge ratings for the network, but ABC president Channing Dungey was forced to cancel the wildly popular show after the star, Roseanne Barr, wrote a series of insensitive comments via Twitter.

Roseanne felt so bad about causing the show to be cancelled that she signed off on the spin-off and decided not to take any financial gain from the new series.

When ABC announced the new show, they revealed a synopsis of what fans can expect to see when The Conners hit the airwaves. In the statement, it’s revealed that the family will be dealing with the “unexpected” and that they’ll still be struggling like many middle class American families.

“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, fans have already started speculating about where the characters may be when the spin-off picks up. It seems that the show may kill off Roseanne’s character, and that a new baby could be coming into the Conner family. Perhaps, Emma Kenney’s character, Harris, will be dealing with a teen pregnancy.

The Roseanne spin-off, The Conners, is scheduled to air this fall on ABC.