XXXtentacion May Have Had A Baby On The Way When He Died

The rapper was shot and killed in Florida on Monday.

XXXtentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, the 20-year-old rapper who was murdered in Florida this week, may have had a baby on the way at the time of his death. TMZ reports that X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, posted a photo of an ultrasound and wrote, “He left us a final gift.”

According to TMZ, there’s speculation that X’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, is the mother of this child. But sources close to the dead rapper claim that this is not true.

Geneva previously claimed that the rapper beat her while she was pregnant and that he threatened to cut out her tongue, based on court testimony obtained by Pitchfork. As Pitchfork notes, in October of 2017, Onfroy was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping, and witness-tampering. X pleaded not guilty.

According to Pitchfork, the “?” rapper had insisted that Geneva’s allegations were untrue, claiming that she wasn’t pregnant at the time and that she was abused by someone else. He was awaiting trial at the time of his death on charges related to her allegations.

Despite her grueling account of repeated abuse by XXXtentacion, Geneva revealed, via Instagram, that she attended a memorial for him. But she did not receive a warm welcome from his fans. Ayala claims that they burned the small globe and flowers that she brought with her and that she was literally “pulled away from the memorial,” the Independent reports.

“They kicked me out of the vigil. So damn disrespectful. I can’t believe people are that selfish,” Ayala wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I wasn’t even there 25 minutes and I literally got pulled away from the memorial.”

“I left those things for him… I can’t believe they’d do that,” she added “Where is the respect?”

#XXXTentacion’s mom just posted an ultrasound picture and said “he left us a final gift” ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NyrjlmNEdR — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 21, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously reported, police have arrested Dedrick D. Williams for XXXtentacion’s murder. He is 22-years-old and will face a charge of first-degree murder. X was murdered in Florida on Monday after he left a motorcycle dealership. Eyewitnesses claim that he may have had a large sum of cash on his person before the murder since he had expressed an interest in purchasing a motorcycle that day. The authorities are reportedly in possession of surveillance video that may have recorded the incident, but a suspected motive for the killing has not been confirmed.

The rapper’s death has been met with mixed reactions online. Some claim that Onfroy’s life should not be celebrated because of his alleged past violence and the “disturbing” lyrics of his songs. Others say that he was a young man who was trying to turn his life around before his untimely death. Funeral plans are also dividing family members, Radar Online reports, because some fear that his enemies will use it to orchestrate a drive-by shooting.