WWE Spoilers: Huge Title Change Takes Place At NXT Tapings

The title reign of a new champion in NXT certainly didn't last long.

NXT had its next set of tapings tonight at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, and it was kind of a fresh start after Takeover: Chicago II this past weekend. Four weeks of tapings were scheduled for Thursday evening and things look really good and exciting for the next month. Included in tonight’s tapings was a major title change after a really good match, but be warned of spoilers ahead for the coming weeks of NXT.

Again, there are spoilers ahead for some of the upcoming episodes of NXT that will air on the WWE Network. If you don’t want to know, then, stop reading now.

Earlier this week, many members of the NXT roster were over in Europe for the taping of the United Kingdom Championship tournament and new NXT UK brand. One of the best matches over the two-day event at Royal Albert Hall had the Undisputed Era vs. Moustache Mountain with the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line.

As reported by Inquisitr, the team of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven pulled off a huge victory and won the NXT Tag Titles from Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. The crowd at Royal Albert Hall lost its collective mind and loved the big win, but the excitement didn’t last long.

The news quickly spread on social media right after it happened, but the official website of WWE decided to spoil the news as well. They knew it would end up getting out and they didn’t want to miss out on the news, so, they revealed that the Undisputed Era had won the titles back from Moustache Mountain.

“The Undisputed ERA regained the NXT Tag Team Championship from Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) during tonight’s NXT tapings at Full Sail University.”

WWE did not reveal when the new title change would air, but Wrestling Inc. was keeping track of the running spoilers all evening. If all stays in order and WWE doesn’t mess with the way the matches were taped, this NXT Tag Title change should air on the WWE Network on July 11, 2018.

Earlier in the night, the Undisputed Era (O’Reilly, Strong, and Adam Cole) had a great six-man tag match against Moustache Mountain and Ricochet.

It is obvious now that WWE had the NXT Tag Team Titles change hands from the Undisputed Era to Moustache Mountain due to the event in the United Kingdom. The reaction from the crowd in Royal Albert Hall was insane and it brought about a ton of attention on social media, and it was the right call.

The NXT tapings on Thursday night saw the titles return to the Undisputed Era in what has been called another good match.