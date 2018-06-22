Stormy Daniels Plans To Head To U.S. Border To Help Immigrant Families Separated By Trump Policy

At the moment, Daniels says she is "figuring out [her] best course of action" so she could make the most out of these plans.

It would seem as if adult film star Stormy Daniels wants to lend a helping hand to the families affected by President Donald Trump’s recently reversed policies, which originally resulted in children of undocumented immigrants getting detained at the border as their parents entered the United States.

Earlier on Thursday, Daniels replied to a follower’s comment on Twitter, which suggested that the actress should “use [her] platform” to help her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, as they try to reunite immigrant children with their families. She replied by hinting that she will be “headed down” in about a week’s time from now, providing everything goes according to plan.

“I am headed down in a week. Don’t worry. Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources.”

As noted by The Hill, Stormy Daniels’ tweet came just hours after Avenatti said on Twitter that he is now representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) whistleblowers, whom he claims had reached out to provide him with more information on what’s actually happening at border detention centers. He closed his statement by promising to “blow [the case] wide open” and inform the public about his findings once information is available.

The tweets from Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti were posted one day after Trump did an about-face and signed a “very important” executive order requiring parents and their children to stay together. Trump, who had previously said that he has no authority to prevent the border separations, said that the move was in place to ensure that families remain together, and also to make sure that the United States has a “very powerful, very strong border.”

Stormy Daniels heading to border to help migrant children https://t.co/TMRGKgznBW pic.twitter.com/1YL8G3hmxp — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2018

In a comment addressed to Stormy Daniels, one of her followers opined that it was nice to see two people who work in jobs perceived as “immoral” stepping up to the plate to help immigrant families, at a point when the people seen as being in the “moral right” aren’t practicing what they preach.

“I love that two of the most moral people in this entire situation, work in jobs usually considered immoral. And the people who claim to be the moral right are void of anything reassembling morals or humanity.”

The 39-year-old Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to void a non-disclosure agreement she had allegedly signed in exchange for $130,000, in order to cover up a relationship she supposedly had with the president in 2006 and 2007. Most recently, U.S. District Judge James Otero declared on Tuesday that there wasn’t enough media exposure to justify restarting Daniels and Avenatti’s case against Trump and Cohen despite the 90-day stay he granted in April, according to Reuters.