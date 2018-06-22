Roseanne Barr’s Racism Scandal To Be Addressed In Spin-Off, Reports ‘Radar Online’

'The Conners' will continue the story of the family, san the matriarch.

A Roseanne spin-off has officially been announced by ABC. The show will return with the original characters, minus Roseanne Barr, and be re-branded as The Conners.

According to a report by Radar Online, although Roseanne Barr signed off on the show happening, and agreed not to take any financial compensation for the series, she may not be happy with how the show proceeds following the exit of her character.

Sources tell the outlet that the writers and cast don’t plan to avoid Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter scandal, which led to the show being canceled. In fact, the spin-off will address the situation head-on in one of the early episodes.

“They are not going to avoid Roseanne’s scandal and pretend it didn’t happen. Nearly all of their plot ideas actually tackle the scandal head on in the first few episodes,” an insider claims.

In addition, the source reveals that the entire cast is “eager” to move on from the nasty scandal, and that they have even brainstormed some very creative ways to kill off the character of Roseanne Conner.

“Everyone is eager to move forward with this and the remainder of the cast, as well as the writers, have come up with some really creative ways to kill off Roseanne’s character,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, ABC has released an official synopsis for the show, which has been renamed The Conners, and reveal some spoilers for the upcoming episodes, such as an “unexpected pregnancy” and the return of the original characters, Darlene, Becky, D.J., Dan, and Jackie.

“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” the statement reads.

Roseanne fans are thrilled that the Conner family will be back. However, if the show does decide to kill off its former lead character, viewers can expect some very emotional scenes from all of the cast members, especially when it comes to the characters of Roseanne’s husband, Dan Conner, and her sister, Jackie Harris, whom she has been rocks for during tough times in the past.

The Roseanne spin-off, The Conners, will air this fall on ABC.