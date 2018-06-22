Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Work Out Together In Show Of Solidarity After Cheating Scandal

Kardashian and Thompson are living it up in L.A.!

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson trying to prove that the couple that sweats together stays together? TMZ has posted a video, that looks like it was lifted from Khloe’s Instagram stories, which shows the reality TV star working out with the father of her daughter, True Thompson.

In the video, we can see Khloe and Tristan working out together, while what sounds like a personal trainer counts Khloe’s reps.

As TMZ notes, Khloe and Tristan have been seen around Los Angeles after they recently moved back from Cleveland. They hit up Nobu in Malibu together and were also sighted at The Peppermint Club, where they hung out with Khloe’s sister, Kendall Jenner, and basketball player Ben Simmons. Kardashian and Thompson also partied the night away at Poppy, with TMZ reporting that they didn’t leave until 2 a.m.

Tristan and Khloe’s relationship has been fraught with very public drama for the last couple of months.

When Khloe was nine months pregnant, various media outlets released photos and video which seemed to show Tristan getting very “flirty” with various women. While Tristan and Khloe have not explicitly addressed these photos and videos publicly, Kim Kardashian called the situation “f*cked up” during an interview on The Ellen Degeneres show. In a later interview, Kim said that she believed Tristan had blocked her on social media because of her comments.



But Khloe and Tristan seem committed to putting up a united front in the face of the scandal.

People Magazine reports that they plan to live in Los Angeles during the summer until Tristan’s basketball season with the Cavaliers starts again. They also claim that Kardashian’s famous family is not pleased that Khloe has chosen to remain in a relationship with Tristan.

“Her sisters and Kris are still furious,” the source told People. “But things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him.”

But People’s sources also add that Khloe remains unbothered by her family’s disapproval. One source maintains that she feels she’s making the best decision for herself and her baby, adding that the couple is in the best place that they’ve been since the cheating scandal began. The source also admitted that Khloe is very “family focused” and that Tristan is “helping where he can” as they try to raise their daughter together.

Despite the scandal, Kim recently told Access Hollywood that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is happy to have Khloe back in Los Angeles. Kardashian West revealed that the whole family came over in waves to introduce the younger members of the family to their new cousin.

“They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed,” Kim revealed.