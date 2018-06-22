Netflix Series ‘Stranger Things’ Is Disrupting The Waffle Market

The power of Eleven's craving for Eggos is seriously turning Kellog growth upside down.

Netflix’s monster hit Stanger Things is not without already established iconic images. One of the more recognizable is beloved character Eleven with a box of Eggo Waffles by her side.

Considered by many to be an American classic, since 1953 Eggo Waffles have been part of a complete breakfast, although technically so is a bowl full of sugar, according to Business Insider. But while the nutritional value of Eggos may be up for debate, their parent company, Kellogg’s, have never felt the need to debate their marketability. Eggo waffles are a marketing dream come true, quick and easy to make, inexpensive to buy, and even something of a novelty for younger consumers who like to explore new Eggo toppings and configurations for optimal consumption. Add a massive hit like Stranger Things into the mix and it’s no wonder that CNN Money is reporting a 14 percent growth for Eggos during the 4th quarter of 2017.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 19: Millie Bobby Brown speaks on stage at #NETFLIXFYSEE event for “Stranger Things” at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on May 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Why the 4th quarter of 2017? Because Stanger Things 2 premiered in October of last year, bringing a significant boost to Kellogg’s profits. But perhaps more importantly, is the fact that when Stranger Things is not airing, it so appears the Eggo surge vanishes. The 14 percent growth in October translates to a 1.3 percent growth in the second quarter of 2018. This might not be so troubling for the company, if members could predict growth statistics for every October. Alas, Stanger Things is currently filming its 3rd season and October isn’t happening. Filmmakers predict a 2019 release date, but nothing concrete has been set.

Until a release date has been set, Kellogg’s will just have to hold tight before they can start making growth projections.

Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix in 2016, blending horror and sci-fi genres of the ’80s, referencing just about every horror and sci-fi franchise imaginable, and creating something of a nostalgia overload for subscribers in the early millennial and late gen-x age ranges. According to BGR 81% of adults ages 18-35 have a Netflix account. It would seem that Netflix knew their audience well, and gave them exactly what they wanted. The result of such effective marketing research has resulted in a wildly popular television show and a single home run among many for the godfather streaming company.

Stranger Things adopts a coming of age motif, often associated with a short story by Stephen King called “The Body.” Though the short story itself wasn’t overwhelmingly successful, it was adapted into the 1986 movie Stand By Me, starring Will Wheaton, River Phoenix, Jerry Connelly, and Corey Feldman. Stephen King’s It, carries a similar premise.