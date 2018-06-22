Scoot McNairy Joins Huge Cast For Quentin Tarentino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

As if Tarantino's next flick didn't already have a big enough star-studded cast...

Quentin Tarantino’s next big flick is going to be just that – big. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has an incredibly large primary cast and that isn’t beginning to count the extras and smaller supporting roles. Despite having more award winners than possibly imaginable, Tarantino isn’t done adding to his cast just yet. On Thursday, it was announced that the Sony Pictures film would also have veteran actor Scoot McNairy in it for a quite the interesting role.

Deadline reported that McNairy is joining the cast to take on the part of a cowboy named Business Bob Gilbert. Not much is known about the role, but he will be a character in a Western TV show back in the late ’60s.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will have Leonardo Dicaprio in the leading role of Rick Dalton, a former famous Western TV actor who is trying to retain his stardom. Brad Pitt is Cliff Booth, the trusty sidekick stuntman of Dalton and he also hopes to remain relevant in an ever-changing industry.

One of the coolest things about this movie is that it is going to be set in 1969 Los Angeles and come at viewers in the same style of storytelling as Pulp Fiction. The movie takes place in the same time period of the Charles Manson murders.

While the majority of Quentin Tarantino’s movies have an enormous cast with a lot of big names, it’s kind of hard to deny just how monster the one for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is. Sure, there are some of his old-favorites in the list, but there are some other iconic actors who have signed on as well.

Leonardo Dicaprio – Rick Dalton

Brad Pitt – Cliff Booth

Margot Robbie – Sharon Tate

Luke Perry – Scott Lancer

Timothy Olyphant

Al Pacino – Marvin Schwarz

Burt Reynolds – George Spahn

Dakota Fanning – Squeaky Fromme

Emile Hirsch – Jay Sebring

Scoot McNairy – Business Bob Gilbert

Damian Lewis – Steve McQueen

Keith Jefferson – Land PIrate Keith

Tim Roth

Michael Madsen

Clifton Collins Jr. – Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero

Nicholas Hammond

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is written and directed by Tarantino and will be released on Aug. 9, 2019. That just so happens to coincide with the Tate-LaBianca murders which were executed by Tex Watson and three other members of the Manson family.

One way or another, everyone on the cast will be intertwined in the story of the Manson family murders as they took place as well as the chaos before and after. Scoot McNairy’s addition to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is huge for the current lead of HBO’s True Detective which is in its third season. Casting likely isn’t over just yet, but the movie is set to come out in little over a year and it’s going to be a big one.