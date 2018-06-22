‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ After-Credits Scene: Teaser At The End Could Show Where Franchise Is Headed

Is the teaser scene worth the wait?

Sometimes movies have a special after-credits scene, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is one of those films, so sit back and relax to find out what could be next for the decades-spanning franchise.

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

According to a Screen Rant report, the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World already portrays a darker future for the entire franchise as a whole. Instead of residing on the volcanic Isla Nublar, now the dinosaurs live in the basement of a large mansion, and they’re auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Eventually, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) let one dinosaur free, and then they all end up escaping. In the end, the movie warns that humans must learn to coexist, and the credits roll. However, that’s not it. People who are extra patient and stay all the way through the credits get an additional scene, which foreshadows coming installments.

The bonus scene features a group of Pteranodons. They fly around the Effiel Tower replica on the strip in Las Vegas. The dinos clearly spread far from their origins for Jurassic World 3. This scene, while enjoyable, is not integral to the movie’s overall story or the setup for the next film, according to Inverse. It is, however, interesting to speculate about how those dinosaurs ended up in Vegas, but apparently what happens in Vegas will not stay in Vegas for the third film in the revived franchise.

The original Jurassic Park trilogy began with a 1990 novel by Michael Crichton of the same name. The first film, which starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Samuel L. Jackson, debuted in 1993. The next movie The Lost World: Jurassic Park was based on Crichton’s sequel called The Lost World. It hit theaters in 1997 with Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, and Vince Vaughn. Finally, Jurassic Park III arrived in 2001, and it starred William H. Macy, Téa Leoni, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern.

The franchise seemed like it might be finished after a long series of delays ended up pushing the fourth movie back at least a decade past its original intended release of 2005. In 2015, Jurassic World finally arrived with a whole new park and a whole new name, and it starred Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jake Johnson.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22. So far, critical reviews are negative, but early audiences appear to like it. The third untitled film, which should finish the storyline, has a tentative release date of 2021.