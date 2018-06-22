Watch Brazil Vs. Costa Rica 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Brazil looks to snap a three-match World Cup winless streak, while Costa Rica hopes to notch their first victory over the five-time world champs since 1960.

Brazil talisman Neymar will start on Friday in a crucial Group E 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Costa Rica, ESPN reports. The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star admits that he won’t be at 100 percent as Brazil attempts to snap a three-match World Cup winless streak and climb to the top of their group in a clash tag will live stream from St. Petersburg, Russia.

Five-time champs Brazil, entering the World Cup as one of the favorites to win it all, got off to an unimpressive start managing only a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. The result marks the first time since 1978 that Brazil opened a World Cup campaign with anything less than a clean victory, as 11v11 recounted.

But Costa Rica has managed only one victory in nine all-time attempts against Brazil, and that came in 1960, as 11v11 reports. In World Cup play, the two nations have faced each other twice, with Brazil eking out a 1-0 win in 1990, and then drubbing the Central Americans 5-2 at the 2002 tournament.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Costa Rica 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E showdown, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the important match between the South and Central American sides is scheduled for 3 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday, June 22.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 1 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Brazil vs. Costa Rica live stream at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or bright and early at 5 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 5:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Friday.

Injured Brazil forward Neymar will be in the starting XI on Friday, but says he will not be at full fitness. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

Brazil got more bad news on Tuesday, when Neymar was forced to leave a Tuesday training session with an ankle injury, the Independent reported. The injury comes soon after Neymar’s recovery from a broken bone in his foot, suffered while playing for his club in the UEFA Champions League.

“It’s still the same prognosis. He played his first 90 minutes [vs. Switzerland] in three and a half months,” said Brazil Coach Tite to a group of reporters on Thursday. “Five matches is the minimum he needs. He has already sped up the process. It is on track, don’t worry.”

Despite a solid performance against table-toppers Serbia in their opening match, Costa Rica failed to score and came away with a 1-0 defeat, as Sky Sports reported. The loss ended a five-match World Cup unbeaten streak for Costa Rica, dating back to 2006. They won two and drew three over that span.

To watch a preview of Friday’s Brazil vs. Costa Rica World Cup match, check out the video below, courtesy go ESPN FC.

To watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Costa Rica World Cup Group E match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Brazil vs. Costa Rica 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Brazil vs. Costa Rica match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the crucial Brazil vs. Costa Rica 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service, while in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Brazil vs. Costa Rica on mobile devices.