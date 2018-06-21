Supermodel Izabel Goulart’s Bikini Body Workouts Are Next-Level

The former Victoria's Secret model trains like a pro athlete.

Supermodel Izabel Goulart maintains her sizzling bikini body with next-level workouts and a clean, organic diet. The former Victoria’s Secret model is best known for her rippling abs and toned legs.

While the Brazilian bombshell exercises every day to look good for her job, she says working out helps her manage stress and boosts her self-confidence.

“I am a model professionally but I’m also an athlete,” Izabel told Elle. Training…has helped me overcome stress and fears to be successful in other aspects of my life.”

Goulart typically sticks to a gluten-free diet that features lots of vegetables and high-quality proteins. When she’s not traveling for work and is at home, she cooks every day, usually starting her mornings with a green juice.

“I’ll make juices with fruits, vegetables and protein,” she said. “I try to keep the foods I put in my body as basic as possible: protein, carbs, and vegetables.”

Train Like An Athlete

Izabel’s workout routine usually incorporates Pilates, kickboxing, yoga, running, and body-weight training.

“I tell my trainers to train me like I will become a professional in that sport,” Goulart said. “If you have focus, motivation [and] dedication, you can accomplish your goals.”

Goulart doesn’t dread working out the way many people do because she views it as something she does to improve her health and quality of life. It’s not a chore, but a privilege.

Izabel was obviously born with great genes, as evidenced by her long legs and lean limbs, but she works hard to maintain her ripped bikini body.

Izabel, who has appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, worked for Victoria’s Secret from 2005 until 2016.

Looking this great in a bra and thong isn’t easy, even for Victoria’s Secret supermodels, who follow strict diets and exercise rigorously when preparing for the brand’s annual fashion show.

“I don’t wake up every day thinking I have to look good, but I wake up every day thinking I want to feel happy,” Goulart said.

Like Izabel Goulart, Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes is a fitness buff who loves to work out, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Doutzen, a mom of two, maintains her hot bikini body with an organic high-protein diet and rigorous exercise sessions that include ballet, boxing, Pilates, cycling, and calisthenics.

“I used to always box and run, and with boxing, I would build a lot of muscle,” said Doutzen, who’s married to Dutch DJ Sunnery James. “After I had my son [Phyllon, born in 2011], I started doing ballet.”