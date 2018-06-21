Charles Krauthammer, Longtime Fox News Analyst, Dead At 68

The award-winning journalist succumbed to cancer.

Tributes were pouring in Thursday evening as news spread that Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Charles Krauthammer has passed away at the age of 68. On June 8, Krauthammer released a statement that said he had terminal cancer and only had a few weeks to live, as previously reported by Inquisitr. He had been fighting cancer for 10 months, and it seemed like he was on the mend until the statement was released.

“However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live,” he said. That dire prediction from his doctors, whom he professed sincere gratitude toward, turned out to be sadly accurate.

Krauthammer, who was born March 13, 1950, was a Washington staple inside the Beltway. He was highly respected for his intellect, a best-selling author, and with his thought-provoking columns that appeared in 400 newspapers worldwide, he has influenced generations, including many of the younger reporters and anchors at Fox News, where he has been an analyst for many years.

BREAKING NEWS: Charles Krauthammer, Pulitzer Prize winner and longtime Fox News contributor, dead at 68. https://t.co/xCL2PcxoFn pic.twitter.com/4oE4rtCTdl — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2018

Brett Baier was one of them and he paid tribute to his friend and colleague, saying on Twitter, “R.I.P. good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts – your legacy – will live on here @krauthammer.”

Another Fox News colleague, journalist Shannon Bream, also posted a tribute on Twitter.

“There will never be another Dr. @krauthammer – never. His brilliance, humor and kindness brightened the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to cross his path. He challenged me, inspired me and I find it hard to believe he’s gone. #RIP My Dear Friend – I’m better bc of you.”

Fellow conservative journalist Cal Thomas also penned a tribute, even though he said he didn’t know him well other than seeing him around the Fox News studio and at Washington Nationals’ games.

“Journalism lost a giant Thursday when Charles Krauthammer, a Fox News contributor and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The Washington Post, died at the age of 68,” he wrote. “So much of our political discourse today sounds like regurgitated sound bites put out by the White House and the Democratic National Committee. Few speak of solutions with the historical knowledge and deep understanding that Charles possessed.”

That was one of Krauthammer’s many gifts that will be sorely missed. He leaves behind his wife Robyn, whom he married in 1974, and his son Daniel.

