‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is An Eric And Nicole Reunion In The Works?

Some huge returns are on the horizon for NBC's popular soap.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that an Eric and Nicole reunion could be in the works, and that many fans are hoping to see the former couple get back together when Nicole makes her way back to Salem later this year.

According to June 21 report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will soon see Nicole Walker back in town, as actress Arianne Zucker has been confirmed to return to the NBC soap later this year.

As many fans will remember, Nicole left Salem after it was revealed she was the person who killed Deimos Kiriakis. After Nicole told her boyfriend, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), that she was leaving him for his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), he used the information against her and forced her to leave town with her baby daughter, Holly. Eric was completely heartbroken by Nicole’s departure, and didn’t understand why she was leaving him behind.

However, with Nicole’s return on the horizon, Days of Our Lives fans are expecting some interesting scenes between her and Eric. In a recent poll, over 40 percent of fans revealed they wanted to see Nicole and Eric get back together. Sadly, this would mean heartbreak for Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), as she is Eric’s current girlfriend. However, as cute as Eric and Jen may be, big things are also coming for Jennifer.

In the latest #DAYS, the Hortons rally around Lani as she undergoes an emergency C-section.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/3UxiwKQXz5 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 20, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer’s husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), is set to make a shocking return to Days of Our Lives. As many fans will remember, Jack tragically died when he fell down an elevator shaft while saving the life of his daughter, Abigail (then Kate Mansi).

The character has been dead for many years, but will soon be making his way back to town. Although Jack has been seen in a few episodes since his death, he has only appeared in flashbacks or as a spirit. However, this time he’ll be alive and well and somehow return to his family, which likely means a Jack and Jen romantic reunion as well.

It seems that Days of Our Lives‘ new couple, Jennifer and Eric, may be doomed when it comes to their relationship. However, they could each be given another chance with the love of their lives, and soap fans love nothing more than a good romantic storyline.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.