‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, June 21: Billy Gives In To Summer’s Temptation!

The CBS soap had some major revelations on the June 21 episode.

At Newman Enterprises, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) sniped over who could possibly be behind the security breach at the company. Vicky wondered if Jack (Peter Bergman) could be behind it, and Ashley assured her that Jack remained too focused on finding his biological father to mess with Newman right now. Then, Ashley suggested Nick (Joshua Morrow) had an ax to grind because of Christian, but Victoria nixed that idea coming back that it could be Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Finally, Ashley told Victoria that she also had a history of trying to frame people for corporate espionage. Later, they realized that the documents actually lined up with the dates that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) worked there, and he certainly had the means to hack into security. Just then, Victoria received another email asking her if she enjoyed the confidential details, and then a disembodied voice warned her it could release something at any time and told her to “sleep tight.”

Meanwhile, at the Dive Bar, Abby and Arturo (Jason Canela) enjoyed some time together, and even snapped a selfie. Abby revealed that her social media said, “it’s complicated” about her relationship status. Later, they went to Arturo’s place, which he figured was smaller than Abby’s closet. Things were going well, but when he went to get her a drink, she found a bra behind a pillow that apparently wasn’t hers, so she split without saying a word.

Also at the Dive Bar, Jack implored Cane (Daniel Goddard) to dig up Phillip Chancellor’s body to help him get the DNA he needed to run a test. Cane refused Jack’s request, and he accused Jack of trying to get his hooks into the Chancellor business. Later, at Jabot, Billy (Jason Thompson) wondered something similar when the brothers discussed the situation. Jack insisted he only wanted to know the truth of his paternity, but that it would be nice to know that his relatives are a family he’d known his whole life.

Speaking of Billy, Summer (Hunter King) continued flirting with him at home, and he reminded her that he’s Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) boyfriend. She called over a group of friends and started a poker game. A gambling addict, Billy tried to resist, but he eventually succumbed to temptation.

