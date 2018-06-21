Brooklyn Nets Working On A Buyout With Dwight Howard Just A Day After Acquiring Him

The Brooklyn Nets are working on a buyout with Dwight Howard.

All-star center Dwight Howard will not play a game with the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Nets are working on reaching an agreement for a buyout with Dwight Howard.

The news of a buyout comes barely a day after the Brooklyn Nets acquired Dwight Howard from the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets received center Timofey Mozgov and two second-round picks, according to ESPN.

According to the report, Dwight Howard was not against playing for the Brooklyn Nets. However, at 32-years-old, the eight-time NBA all-star wants a chance to play winning basketball as his career is nearing the end.

After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Dwight Howard admitted in an interview would be more receptive to playing in a winning situation at this stage.

“I want to be in a situation where I have an opportunity to help a team win. That’s my only goal. All I need is a real chance and a clean slate where it’s not people talking about my past.”

Dwight Howard also felt blindsided by the trade to the Nets.

“I was just really in total shock because I wasn’t expecting it to happen. I thought this season was really good. For one, this is the healthiest I’ve been and two, my stats this season has been one of the best since I’ve been in the NBA.”

Prior to the trade, Dwight Howard had enjoyed his best season in years playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Howard averages 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 81 games during a season most people will consider a renaissance year.

Blakely: Celtics one of several teams to vie for Dwight Howard. https://t.co/Py3Ei1mU9m @ASherrodblakely pic.twitter.com/2NVTopAyvT — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 21, 2018

Even with the NBA changing to a perimeter-oriented game, Dwight Howard can help several teams. Two of the teams not on that list, however, are the Hornets and Nets.

Among the contenders which might have some interest in Dwight Howard, there is a report by NBC Sports Boston that the Boston Celtics will look into bringing him in.

The idea of Dwight Howard on the Celtics is intriguing. The Celtics were not as good at rebounding or protecting the post as their defensive statistics would suggest. A motivated Howard would change things.

Other teams which could make a play for Dwight Howard are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks. If either of those teams are successful in signing Howard it could go a long way in determining how the playoffs go next season. The Bucks are a sleeper team in going after Howard.

"I'm so disappointed in Michael Jeffrey Jordan. The guy I always defend as the greatest performer, not just in basketball but in any sport ever, has become and continues to be the worst GM in basketball history."@RealSkipBayless reacts to the Hornets trading Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/VXZFvYWgdw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 21, 2018

The Brooklyn Nets had one of the NBA’s youngest rosters this past season, which is why they did not have a use for Dwight Howard. Howard would only stifle the development of center Jarrett Allen.

A lot of criticism has been heaped on the Charlotte Hornets for trading Dwight Howard. It is a bit misguided if revisionist history regarding Howard became a huge factor.

I've decided to become a member of the Houston Rockets. I feel its the best place for me and I am excited (cont) http://t.co/h8WK4yP3zB — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) July 6, 2013

The people who have criticized the Charlotte Hornets for trading Howard may be neglecting the fact that he and Hornets’ general manager Mitch Kupchak does not have the greatest relationship. This stems from their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dwight Howard infamously spurned the Lakers to sign with the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2013. Chances are good that it played a role in the Hornets trading Howard to the Nets.

A buyout between the Brooklyn Nets and Dwight Howard will take place and become official on July 6. Dwight Howard will be free to explore NBA free agency after that.