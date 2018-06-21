The Starting Roster For ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Will Be Rather Small On Nintendo Switch

While the overall roster is going to be insanely huge, gamers won't start off with much.

The release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still more than five months away for Nintendo Switch, but the excitement is already over the top. Fans have loved seeing screenshots and gameplay video that has come from E3, but they’re always ready for more. Many are beginning to wonder who will be in the starting roster once the game is released in stores and it’s now known that it won’t be very big.

Once all is said and done, the roster for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will end up being a massive 68 characters, but that is going to come in time. The majority of those characters will come from being unlocked or downloadable content, and you can bet that Ridley from Metroid is one of the hardest to get.

As reported by Screen Rant, it was revealed at E3 that every single fighter in the franchise would return for the new game. That includes old-school fighters along with the downloadable content characters from the 3Ds and Wii U versions of the game. Ridley is being added, along with Princess Daisy and the Inklings from Splatoon.

If you’re finding it hard to wait until December to play as some of these cool characters, you’re going to have to wait even longer.

“I’ve decided to limit the number of fighters initially available to the original Nintendo 64 roster. This will keep the process of unlocking new challengers fun and exciting…" (Read next tweet) pic.twitter.com/EZvRzd28cy — Source Gaming (@AllSourceGaming) June 20, 2018

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. franchise, has said that players will be limited to “those [characters] you could play as in the Nintendo 64 game,” as translated by Nintendo Everything. All others will have to be unlocked one-by-one in some form or fashion that is determined by Nintendo.

The bad thing is that’s a lot of characters to unlock and that will be a lot of work. The good things are that playing the game more will be fun and Sakurai said that most of the additional characters will be able to be unlocked “without any major difficulty.”

It hasn’t been made clear if Sakurai means the eight original characters from the Nintendo 64 version or if it will include the four unlockable which equals out to 12.

Mario

Yoshi

Donkey Kong

Samus

Link

Fox

Kirby

Pikachu

Luigi (Unlockable)

Captain Falcon (Unlockable)

Ness (Unlockable)

Jigglypuff (Unlockable)

One of the most exciting things about all of this is that even though most characters will have to be unlocked, the final roster isn’t even confirmed yet. Yes, all fighters from the history of the franchise will be back, but new characters are being introduced too and that list may continue to grow.

"…but I suppose it’s a bit of a hassle in comparison with other fighting games that allow all players to fight under the same conditions from the get-go.” pic.twitter.com/oLieSwDMcQ — Source Gaming (@AllSourceGaming) June 20, 2018

The Nintendo Switch has done well since its release with a number of games that fans have loved, but this may be the one they’ve all been waiting for. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has the correct name as it is going to be a fighting game of epic proportions. Sure, you may have to start out with a very limited number of fighters at your control, but the number of unlockable competitors, and the games they represent, are amazing.