‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off: ‘Important Progress’ Being Made On Possible New Show

The Roseanne spin-off is still inching closer to happening. Sources are revealing that some big progress on the show is going down, and an announcement could be made at any time.

According to a report by People Magazine, sources are revealing that the talks of a Roseanne spin-off are not stalling and that the show would likely revolve around Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene Conner. In addition, Roseanne Barr would need to officially sign off on letting the show happen, as well as not accepting any profits from the possible spin-off.

“Some important progress has been made in discussions about a reboot revolving more around Darlene’s character. The key has been how a show can be done where Roseanne neither participates nor profits,” the source went on to say. “As of now, she has agreed, at least in theory, to forego any creative or financial involvement in the spin-off to help save the cast and crew jobs,” an insider dished to the magazine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Roseanne revival was cancelled back in may after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, made insensitive comments about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett. ABC’s president, Channing Dungey quickly pulled the plug on the popular series despite high ratings.

Now, Barr is reportedly trying to make amends to the cast and crew who have lost their jobs because of her social media comments. The actress has allegedly been trying to “make things right” and that she is still very upset about the show’s cancellation. Barr is said to be so distraught over the situation that she’s reportedly been calling members of the cast and crew and has even “broken down” on the phone while making her apologies.

“Roseanne feels so bad about her antics she is trying to figure out a way to help people harmed by the cancellation. She’s considering giving up financial and creative participation in a spin-off so the people she loves can have jobs. Barr holding on is a stumbling block,” an insider previously told Page Six.

It seems that any future Roseanne spin-off would focus on Darlene Conner, but likely also feature the other characters and cast members as well. The Inquisitr also reports that actor John Goodman, who played Roseanne’s husband, Dan Conner, on the show is seemingly interested in returning for a spin-off, which would likely reveal that the title character has passed away in some manner.