Rapper Jim Jones Arrested For Drug & Firearm Possession, TMZ Reports

It looks like Harlem rapper Jim Jones has just landed himself in some hot water as it’s being reported by TMZ that the 41-year-old was just busted for drug and firearm possession. It’s being reported that Jones and his friends led Georgia cops on a wild goose chase that ultimately resulted with them nabbing him for possessions of drugs and a handgun. Now, the Marriage Boot Camp reality star is facing a handful of charges as a result of the arrest.

According to the media outlet, the New York City rapper was said to be a backseat passenger in a car that cops pulled over this week in Coweta County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, instead of stopping, the car accelerated giving way to a chase. During the chase, the car supposedly struck a deputy’s vehicle before finally stopping.

The outlet is reporting that Jones and three others were in the car at the time of the arrests. After a search was performed by the cops on the scene, deputies reportedly found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, two loaded pistols and cash which Jones referred to as “just petty cash.”

According to the cops, one of the pistols were said to be stolen. Neither Jones nor his friends admitted possession of any of the items, however, Jones did admit that he had a prescription for the oxycodone and Percocet pills. Jones also told cops that he told the driver of the vehicle to pull over, but she was supposedly acting “incoherent.”

Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Drug and Firearm Possession https://t.co/lOX9xqcDWj — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2018

Because neither the driver or the passengers(including Jones) claimed the paraphernalia, Jones, and his three friends were all arrested and taken into custody.

As for Jones, he was charged with four felonies– for possession of the stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of narcotics. Jones also received a misdemeanor for the prescription pills not being in their original container. Jones was later released on $7,000 bail.

Last month TMZ had reported that the Dipset rapper and his security team were involved in a large angry brawl following a hosting gig at Club Zone in Springfield, MA. The outlet reported that while Jones was busy taking pictures with some female fans following his appearance, a large crowd of men quickly gathered around the rapper and got into a standoff with Jones’ security.

Following a few tense moments of yelling back and forth, one guy threw a haymaker, which thus inciting a massive brawl captured on video.

After police showed up, the crowd quickly dispersed, with cops making no arrests and no medical attention needing to be given. A source close to Jones says that while the rapper walked away unscathed and was not involved in the brawl, a member of Jone’s entourage had to hold him back from getting involved at one point. The source was said to have described the chaos as, “Just an old-school brawl outside of a club.”