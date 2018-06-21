‘Sons Of Anarchy’s’ Creator, Kurt Sutter Blasts Fox News And Gets Political

Kurt Sutter isn't known for being shy with his words, but he recently took 'Son's Of Anarchy's' parent company to task.

Anyone familiar with Sons of Anarchy — even just an episode or two — likely wouldn’t have a difficult time imagining the show’s creator as not particularly timid. In fact, one wouldn’t even need to imagine the show’s creator, as Kurt Sutter also starts in the show as Otto, a tormented character with a case of bad luck severe enough to rival any character in television history.

Sutter has shown himself on more than one occasion as being someone unafraid to mince words. Recently Deadline has reported, via a statement from Sutter, that the wildly successful television show creator was happy to give right-leaning network Fox News Channel a piece of his mind when asked for comment on the news outlet’s covering of Donald Trump’s highly-criticized immigration policy.

“The political decision made by this administration was heinous. But I don’t consider what Fox airs as ‘news’. It’s manipulative propaganda, run by oligarchs, delivered by puppets, to control the fearful… What I do with FX and Fox 21 is not influenced by that energy. Yes, we are all owned by the parent company, but contrarily, at FX, other artists and myself are given the freedom to tell stories that address real issues in a truthful way. I guess we just learn to live with the sad irony that our fiction is more truthful than Fox News’ facts.”

Sutter’s scathing indictment of Fox News, however eloquently-worded, will no doubt divide fans of the show, and even partisans unfamiliar with the show. The current Trump administration has recently put in, and scaled back, historically divisive immigration legislation. There’s also much debate about whether the immigration scale-back (which the USA Today says came amid pressure from Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, among others) was at all helpful in addressing the concerns of Trump’s critics, as recently opined in The Washington Post.

The cast arrives at the season 7 premiere screening of FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” at the Chinese Theatre on September 6, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kurt Sutter joins countless celebrities, politicians, and other public figures in an unprecedented and seemingly escalating public backlash against the current president. Outspoken critics of Donald Trump’s approach to running the Executive Branch of America’s political system include actors Meryl Streep and Robert DeNiro, rapper Eminem, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and fellow Kurt Sutter Sons Of Anarchy alumnus Ron Pearlman.

Noteable vocal proponents of Donald Trump’s agenda include comedian and actress Roseanne Barr, musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, actors Dean Cain, Scott Baio, Gary Busey, and Stephen Baldwin, as well as ex-sports superstars Mike Tyson and Dennis Rodman.

Sons Of Anarchy aired from 2008-2014 on FX and was a critical and ratings success, holding a 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and sustaining excellent ratings for the duration of its run.