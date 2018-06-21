Doutzen Kroes Wears Sexy Swirly String Bikini In Ibiza

Doutzen Kroes showed the world that she's still got the look.

Doutzen Kroes first came into the public eye as a model for Victoria’s Secret, but as she’s recently proved with some sexy bikini body shots taken in Ibiza, she looks just as good — if not better — than she did when she first came onto the scene.

The Daily Mail has some shots of Doutzen Kroes, 33, showing off her toned, gorgeous body in Ibiza, wearing an eye-popping string bikini that left very little, if anything, to the imagination.

The model was swimming around the Balearic Sea with her two children.

The string bikini, which only barely covered her “important parts,” was also a thong bikini, putting her ample and toned derriere on display for the entire world to see.

Her young daughter, Myllena, took a page from her mother’s playbook and stuck to wearing only her bikini bottoms as she played in the water with her friends and family.

Later, Doutzen Kroes was snapped sipping on a Corona beer and indulging in a bag of Doritos chips.

This was the second shocking outfit that the former Victoria’s Secret model was spotted in this week — earlier, in Paris, she was spotted with her husband, and the father of her children, Sunnery James, at the Louis Vuitton show.

Doutzen Kroes had tongues wagging when she paired a barely-there black leather dress with a shocking pair of white statement boots.

Even though James preferred to remain more casual than his jaw-dropping wife, he still complimented Kroes’ look very nicely.

Kroes previously told the outlet that she was “lucky” to be born with the figure she was born with, because it allowed her to have a very successful modeling career that others can only dream about.

How I stay in shape ???????? pic.twitter.com/cHaxi2dtAc — Doutzen Kroes (@Doutzen) May 11, 2017

She also acknowledged that, when she first started out in the fashion industry, it was more “playful” than it is today. However, she feels that young models have an advantage that she didn’t have: social media.

Because of the existence of the likes of Facebook and Instagram, said Kroes, “15-year-old girls” know the names and the works of some of the biggest fashion photographers in the industry. As such, they can get their work into the hands of some of the biggest names in the industry, as well, thus cutting out the predatory “middleman” who wouldn’t steer her in the right direction otherwise.

Inasmuch as the fashion world has changed, however, Doutzen Kroes — and her beauty — remains as timeless as ever.