Stephen King’s ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Adds Xavier Dolan, Will Beinbrink To Big Roles In Sequel

Two key roles from Stephen King's novel have now been cast for the sequel.

The sequel to last year’s blockbuster remake of Stephen King’s IT just filled two key roles that were major parts of the author’s novel. Not every single thing from the book would be able to make it into either part of the film as it simply wouldn’t fit. Still, there are some exciting things happening with IT: Chapter Two, and that includes the casting of Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink, who are going to fill two very important roles in the film.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, production has officially started on IT: Chapter Two this week and the adult cast is on the set. The grown-up version of the Losers Club is preparing to battle Pennywise the clown to see if they can overcome their greatest fears and quell his murderous ways.

There may be some information ahead that could somewhat be considered as spoilers. If you have not yet read Stephen King’s novel and don’t want to know ahead of the release of the sequel, then, stop reading now.

Deadline is reporting that Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink have signed on for supporting roles that are actually quite pivotal in the telling of IT. The good thing about the casting of Dolan is that he fills a part from the novel which never made it into the series from the ’90s.

Will Beinbrink is taking on the role of Tom Rogan, who is the husband of Beverly Marsh once the Losers Club has grown up. The character does appear in both the novel and miniseries as the abusive and controlling husband that he is. Tom is a key part in how things play out once the Losers Club meet up with Pennywise again after they are adults.

Xavier Dolan is going to play the role of Adrian Mellon, who was in the novel, but the character was left out of the TV miniseries. Mellon is a homosexual man living in the town of Derry and has to find a way to live his life among townsfolk who are very anti-gay.

In the novel, Adrian Mellon lives in Derry with his partner, Don Hagerty, who realizes they aren’t very welcome in Derry, but they choose to stay there anyway. Not to give everything away, but they do have an interaction with Pennywise at the town fair which goes very bad and horribly wrong.

Warner Bros.

The remake of Stephen King’s IT was one of the big hits of last year and it brought new attention to a rejuvenated horror genre. IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on Sept. 6, 2019, and it is surely going to do just as well, but possibly better. The good thing for fans of King’s novel is the casting of Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink proves that some of the things that were missing in the ’90s miniseries are going to be present in theaters.