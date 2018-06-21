Here’s What’s New On Netflix In July

Sadly, close to 50 shows and movies will also be taken off

With July just around the corner, that means there’s a whole slew of new content set to arrive on Netflix. Unfortunately, that also means there’s plenty of shows and movies that will be departing from the streaming service.

Here are a few of the highlights of what’s coming to the platform, as compiled by IGN:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – Jerry Seinfeld’s series of candid, caffeine-fueled conversations between comedians is entering its 10th season as it makes the jump to Netflix. 12 new episodes are set to premiere on July 6, with guests including Dave Chapelle, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Jerry Lewis, and Kate McKinnon.

Jurassic Park – All three films from the original Jurassic Park trilogy will be available come July 1st, coinciding with the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Orange is the New Black – Entering its sixth season, this comedy-drama series follows the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary, a women’s minimum security correctional facility in upstate New York. This season will pick up right where the fifth ended, and will feature an entirely new prison as well.

Here’s a full list of all programming arriving in July. Titles in bold denote a Netflix original series or movie.

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6



Anne with an E: Season 2

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed

First Team: Juventus: Part B

Free Rein: Season 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

Sacred Games

Samantha!

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Skin of The Wolf

White Fang

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

July 20

Amazing Interiors

Dark Tourist

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

July 22

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

July 24

The Warning

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

Cupcake & Dino – General Services

Extinction

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

The Bleeding Edge

The Worst Witch: Season 2

Welcome to the Family

July 28

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2

July 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3

And (unfortunately) here’s what’s set to leave Netflix in July.

Leaving on July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving on July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving 7/8/18

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving on July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving on July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving on July 14

Wild Hogs

Leaving on July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving on July 16

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving on July 29

The Den

Leaving on July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

If you’re looking for something new to watch in the meantime, the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage is set to premiere tomorrow, July 22.