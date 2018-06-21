Here’s What’s New On Netflix In July

With July just around the corner, that means there’s a whole slew of new content set to arrive on Netflix. Unfortunately, that also means there’s plenty of shows and movies that will be departing from the streaming service.
Here are a few of the highlights of what’s coming to the platform, as compiled by IGN:
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – Jerry Seinfeld’s series of candid, caffeine-fueled conversations between comedians is entering its 10th season as it makes the jump to Netflix. 12 new episodes are set to premiere on July 6, with guests including Dave Chapelle, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Jerry Lewis, and Kate McKinnon.
Jurassic Park – All three films from the original Jurassic Park trilogy will be available come July 1st, coinciding with the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Orange is the New Black – Entering its sixth season, this comedy-drama series follows the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary, a women’s minimum security correctional facility in upstate New York. This season will pick up right where the fifth ended, and will feature an entirely new prison as well.
Here’s a full list of all programming arriving in July. Titles in bold denote a Netflix original series or movie.
July 1
- Blue Bloods: Season 8
- Bo Burnham: what.
- Chocolat
- Deceived
- Finding Neverland
- Get Smart
- Happy Gilmore
- Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
- Interview with the Vampire
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Madam Secretary: Season 4
- Menace II Society
- NCIS: Season 15
- Pandorum
- Penelope
- Queens of Comedy: Season 2
- Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spanglish
- Stealth
- Swordfish
- The Boondock Saints
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Princess Diaries
- The Voices
- Traitor
- Troy
- Van Helsing
- We Own the Night
- We the Marines
- What We Started
July 2
- Dance Academy: The Comeback
- Good Witch: Season 4
- Romina
- The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
- The Comedy Lineup
July 5
- Blue Valentine
July 6
- Anne with an E: Season 2
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
- First Team: Juventus: Part B
- Free Rein: Season 2
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2
- Sacred Games
- Samantha!
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
- The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
- The Skin of The Wolf
- White Fang
July 7
- Scream 4
July 9
- Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
- Drug Lords: Season 2
July 12
- Gone Baby Gone
July 13
- How It Ends
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- Sugar Rush
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
July 15
- Bonusfamiljen: Season 2
- Going for Gold
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2
July 20
- Amazing Interiors
- Dark Tourist
- Deep Undercover: Collection 3
- Duck Duck Goose
- Father of the Year
- Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2
July 22
- An Education
- Disney’s Bolt
July 24
- The Warning
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
July 27
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services
- Extinction
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
- The Bleeding Edge
- The Worst Witch: Season 2
- Welcome to the Family
July 28
- Shameless: Season 8
- The Company Men
July 29
- Her
- Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
- A Very Secret Service: Season 2
July 31
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3
And (unfortunately) here’s what’s set to leave Netflix in July.
Leaving on July 1
- Alive
- Along Came Polly
- An Honest Liar
- Beerfest
- Before Midnight
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cocktail
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Little Women
- Michael Clayton
- Midnight in Paris
- Mixed Signals
- More Than a Game
- Pandemic
- Piglet’s Big Movie
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scary Movie
- Scream 3
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Art of War
- Tropic Thunder
- V for Vendetta
Leaving on July 2
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Leaving 7/8/18
- Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Leaving on July 9
- Ratchet and Clank
- Serena
Leaving on July 11
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
Leaving on July 14
- Wild Hogs
Leaving on July 15
- Convergence
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
- Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Leaving on July 16
- Changeling
- Wanted
Leaving on July 29
- The Den
Leaving on July 30
- A Cinderella Story
- Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
- Swing State
If you’re looking for something new to watch in the meantime, the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage is set to premiere tomorrow, July 22.