Mary J. Blige & Kendu Issacs Are Officially Divorced

After what many are calling to be a contentious and lengthy divorce, R& B singer Mary J. Blige is officially a single woman following a two-year divorce battle from her former husband, Kendu Issacs. On Wednesday June 20, a Los Angeles judge finally approved the singer’s divorce settlement from her now ex-husband according to a report and court documents obtained by People and initially reported by The Blast. As for the exact terms of the former couple’s settlement, those details have remained confidential.

Both Isaacs and Blige who first announced their split after nearly 12 years of marriage back in 2016, had finally reached a divorce settlement in March after nearly two years of battling one another.

Back in September of 2017, Blige who was still in the midst of her divorce opened up to Variety about “keeping her spirits up,” despite “doing OK” after the split.

“I’m living. I’m not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me.”

Since announcing their split two years ago, Blige and her ex-have been in a nasty battle over money, with details of their expenses and finances being aired out to the public and media. Last year, Blige was ordered to pay her estranged husband $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support. Isaacs had initially requested an astounding $100,000 a month, which was denied by a judge. When Blige filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — the award-winning songstress had initially asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Isaacs.

According to court documents, Blige claimed Isaacs spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” that involved a woman he was said to be having an affair with, not her. Blige also claimed that Isaacs drove a Mercedes that she pre-paid the lease on and that he also refused to turn over possession of her “Grammy and other achievement awards.” The singer went on to say that she has long been the only bread-winner in the family and she is burdened with all of the debts, which she claimed total more than $10,000,000.

“I’m just being straight-up honest,” she said of her financial woes. “I never wanted to do all this stuff, but after what I’ve been through and the mess that I’m in. You have to pay those taxes.”

While the couple has no children together, Blige has assumed the role as stepmother to Isaacs’ 3 children – Briana, Jordan, and Nas – from a former relationship.

Back in January 2018, Isaacs claimed in court documents obtained by The Blast that he had “experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized,” referring to the impending divorce. The media outlet also reported that Isaacs claimed to be “unemployable” and that he could not pay his rent without the monetary support he receives from Blige.