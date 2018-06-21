Trump And Putin Summit Likely In July, Reports Say

It looks like U.S. President Donald Trump will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin sometime next month when the U.S. president will be in Europe on a scheduled trip, reports Bloomberg. At least they’re looking into the possibility of one, according to the what the President said Thursday during a White House meeting with governors.

“Two possibilities for the meeting are either before a NATO summit in Brussels on July 11 or after Trump’s visit to Britain on July 13, one of the people said. Both people asked not to be identified discussing the plans because they aren’t final,” Bloomberg wrote. Planning for the eventual summit looks to be taking place near the end of the month, according to a tweet sent out Thursday morning by Special Assistant to the President – NSC Strategic Communications & Spokesman, Garrett Marquis, who joined the social media giant just this month.

“On June 25-27, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton will meet with U.S. allies in London and Rome to discuss national security issues, and travel to Moscow to discuss a potential meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin,” he said in just his second tweet. Interestingly, there has been no word about the potential meeting from Putin’s camp. Considering how many times the U.S. has learned about exchanges between the two leaders from Putin’s press releases rather than the White House, their silence on the subject is interesting.

"President Obama lost Crimea, just so you understand. This was long before I got there. I want to make it so the fake news prints it properly." WATCH: President @realDonaldTrump's full remarks to press outside @WhiteHouse – Part 2. pic.twitter.com/GnHDbc7zc9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

The two presidents have met before, and last summer they had two meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. “The president has shown keen interest in restoring Putin’s place in the international community. At the G-7 summit in Quebec earlier this month, he proposed that Russia should be re-admitted to the Group of Eight countries, from which Moscow was expelled after Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014,” noted Bloomberg. Doing this has raised a few eyebrows in political circles, considering Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia is still ongoing. The expulsion was the least the world could do after such a provocation.

Yet, rather than continue to discourage Russia from further acts of aggression and interference in other countries’ elections, the president seems intent on smoothing their path back to the world stage. It is unclear what would be on the agenda at this summit, but with the Bolton leading its planning, the man who has called Putin a liar in an op-ed, as reported by USA Today, it could be very interesting.