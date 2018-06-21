Meghan King Edmonds Admits To Struggling With Twins, Reveals She Has A Nanny And Night Nurses To Help Adjust

Meghan King Edmonds has a nanny and night nurses to help.

Meghan King Edmonds is struggling with her new role as a mommy of three.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about adding twins Hart and Hayes to her family with husband Jim Edmonds, admitting that things aren’t quite as easy as she had anticipated they would be.

“I mean, feeding two at the same time is, like, next level,” Edmonds said on June 21. “I just thought it would be so easy and it’s not. So it’s definitely nice to be surrounded by family.”

The Edmonds family welcomed their twin boys on June 5.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Edmonds and her husband already share 18-month-old daughter Aspen and he also has four older children from previous marriages.

Well Edmonds claims she is struggling substantially as she attempts to juggle her new twins with her role as mommy to Aspen, she does have tons of help, including the help of her supportive husband Jim and a nanny she calls “family.” Edmonds also has night nurses who help her care for her twins throughout the night.

“I have a nanny, she lives with us, and so I basically just told her that when the twins came, I would have her just focus on Aspen, so that way we could just keep everything the same for Aspen as much as possible, cause she’s used to her nanny, and then I could focus on doing everything with the twins,” Edmonds explained of her current situation with staff.

Continuing on to Us Weekly, Meghan King Edmonds explained that she and husband Jim Edmonds hired night nurses to stay with the twins through the night, but added that she is still breastfeeding and still wakes up every three hours to pump.

“All in all it’s a lot of work, but we’re really lucky that we, like, have the resources to have a nanny,” she explained.

In addition to her nanny and night nurses, Edmonds is also getting help from her mother, who is currently in town from St. Louis, Missouri.

Earlier this year, after announcing her pregnancy to fans, Edmonds confirmed that she and her family would be leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County after three seasons so that they could focus on the then-impending birth of their twins and spending more time together in St. Louis.