Meghan Markle’s Hat Choices Reveal She’s Not As ‘Confident’ As Kate Middleton, Expert Says

Duchess Meghan hasn't nailed a style as yet, according to British milliner.

Meghan Markle’s hat choices since her royal wedding to Prince Harry reveal that she’s not as confident as her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. At least that’s according to a U.K.-based hat designer who shared her opinion of Meghan’s headwear with The Express.

“Meghan hasn’t quite managed to nail down a style yet, she is not as confident in hats as Kate and has so far gone for simpler hats than Kate would go for,” said British milliner, Beverley Edmondson.

Edmondson, however, complimented the hat that the new Duchess of Sussex chose for her appearance at The Royal Ascot recently, calling it “stylish” and “elegant,” and reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s fictional Ascot appearance in My Fair Lady.

“The hat had a little more detail — without being fussy — than we have seen in previous hats that she has worn, which softened the look on her and shows that there is a balance in the designs which can be reached between minimalistic and fussy,” she said.

Megan wore a black and white Philip Treacy design to the Royal Ascot, along with a simple white Givenchy gown. Meghan has proven to be a big boost to the French luxury fashion brand currently headed by British fashion designer Claire Waight Keller. Keller designed Meghan’s wedding dress and dramatic veil for the royal nuptials on May 19. She also wore a beige dress by the fashion house to her first solo appearance with Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan has also worn Philip Treacy-designed hats to all of her royal engagements that have required headwear. The famed milliner is a favorite among the royal set, particularly Camilla Parker Bowles, who wore one of his creations to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

Edmondson added that she believes Meghan is trying to establish a sleek, modern style when it comes to hats but right now it needs a bit of “finessing.” She maintained that Markle has yet to develop that “sophisticated” approach that Kate has.

“I am looking forward to seeing her hats at Royal Ascot should Meghan be attending, it will be a really opportunity to cement her style and test the waters of designs,” Edmondson said.

Meghan Markle stuns as she joins Prince Harry at family wedding https://t.co/nmUCYwHTP5 pic.twitter.com/6vWD8cv63S — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 17, 2018

The #RoyalAscot photos which show how much the royal woman love Meghan Markle https://t.co/nGpOOFZdWG pic.twitter.com/MRrXfdotJG — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) June 19, 2018

Of course, Kate Middleton has had more time than Meghan to refine her hat sensibilities. She married into the British royal family in 2011. Meghan and Prince Harry are newlyweds and we can assume that Markle never expected that hats were going to be such a big part of her public life when she was growing up in California.

But Meghan has shown that she open to taking risks with her royal fashion choices, the Independent notes. At this year’s Trooping The Colour celebration for Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder pink dress. This is usually a no-no for female members of the royal family. She also chose not to wear a hat when she made that solo appearance with the queen, although they do note that the occasion may not have been formal enough to require one.