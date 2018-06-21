MTV Studios Is Bringing ‘Aeon Flux’ Back With A Live-Action Reboot

MTV is launching a new studio to reboot some of its old shows, and that includes a new twist on 'Aeon Flux.'

Thursday marked a really big announcement day for MTV as they revealed they were going to be moving into the future by paying respect to their past. MTV has officially launched a new production unit called MTV Studios and the Viacom-owned network is planning on expanding its library by rebooting some of its older series. The first ones on the slate are Daria, The Real World, and a live-action version of Aeon Flux.

Daria & Jodie will be a re-imagining of the animated hit from the ’90s which was simply titled Daria and followed a young feminist living the high school life. Also, the hit reality series The Real World is going to get a refresher as MTV wants to see if it can bring back the early glory of the show, according to Deadline.

Variety also reported that the new MTV Studios is going to bring the science-fiction animated series Aeon Flux back to life as well. For anyone who is not overly familiar with the series, you may want to go back and see what it’s all about before viewing the live-action version when it comes out.

There has already been one live-action version of Aeon Flux as it was made into a movie starring Charlize Theron back in 2005. It may be needless to say by the 9 percent it has on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film was not received well by critics or fans.

Paramount Pictures

The press release given out by MTV on Thursday really built up Aeon Flux.

“This cult anime classic is back for a live-action remake, as the bada** heroine assassin Aeon Flux teams up with a group of biohacking rebels in the not too distant dystopian future to battle a brutally repressive regime and save humanity.”

Aeon Flux premiered back in 1991 on MTV’s Liquid Television which was a series that simply brought forth a collection of animation shorts and shows. Fans may remember “Stick Figure Theatre,” “Buzz Box,” “Rocky,” and “Aeon Flux” among those that aired on the series in its three seasons.

From there, Aeon Flux moved on to have five individual short episodes before receiving a full 10 half-hour episode season on MTV in 1995. The animated series spawned comic books, a video game, and eventually the live-action film with Theron.

MTV’s huge announcement didn’t come with a lot of details as there is no word on a cast for Aeon Flux, but it will be executive produced by Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead) and Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf). It looks like MTV is hoping to bring back some of the older generations of fans who may have since moved away from the network.